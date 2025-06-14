ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Sounds Regional Alerts As North India Braces for Monsoon Relief After Weeks of Scorching Heat

New Delhi: After an extended period of heatwave conditions, North India is finally getting some respite from Saturday. According to the latest weather forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a shift in weather patterns will bring relief in the form of more cloud cover, higher chances of rain and cooler temperatures across several states.

According to the IMD, temperatures are expected to decrease across North India from Saturday, with the maximum hovering at 41°C and the minimum at around 29°C. The more enjoyable days are expected to start from June 15 as the maximum temperature is expected to drop to 40°C, and the minimum at around 28°C, if not lower. Thunderstorms and some rain are likely to accompany the cooling temperatures, providing considerable relief from the persistent heat.

Delhi, which reeled under extreme weather conditions with temperatures surging to 44°C, is also likely to get a cold snap with light to very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms. The IMD weather bulletin says the national capital will experience the mercury setting at 40°C from Sunday, which will provide some much-needed relief for its inhabitants.

IMD further said, on June 16 and 17, North Indian will see mostly overcast skies, with light to moderate rainfall likely in various regions. This weather shift signals the pre-monsoon phase, setting the stage for the eventual arrival of the southwest monsoon, which has already reached parts of the south and is making slow progress northward.

Despite the approaching change in weather, the IMD has maintained heatwave alerts in many northern states. Punjab and Haryana remain under a Red Alert for the next two days due to persistent extreme temperatures and the potential for thunderstorms. Rajasthan, which saw a staggering 49.4°C in Sriganganagar, its highest June temperature since 1934, was also under a Red Alert on Friday, which will ease to Orange Alert over the weekend.

Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir have also been placed under Orange Alerts, urging residents to remain cautious amid fluctuating weather. The IMD continues to advise people to stay indoors during peak hours, stay hydrated, and follow weather advisories minutely.