IMD Sounds Red Alert As Delhi Sizzles; Heatwave In North, Heavy Rain Likely in 10+States

Delhi sweltered at 43.3°C on Wednesday with a heat index of 51.9°C, as IMD issued red alert and forecast rain and thunderstorms from June 14.

Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2025 at 9:57 AM IST

Updated : June 12, 2025 at 10:08 AM IST

New Delhi: Delhi was gripped by extreme heat on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a high temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius and estimating the heat index, or "feels-like" temperature, near 51.9°C by Friday afternoon. IMD officials stated that the capital city is currently under a red alert for severe heatwave conditions, which will continue into Thursday, before providing relief with some cooling conditions beginning around June 14, 2023.

While gusts of wind reaching as high as 60 kmph and some patchy rainfall are predicted, this may provide temporary relief. However, citizens are asked to take precautions against extreme heat stress.

A yellow alert has been issued for Friday, with temperatures predicted to range from 43°C to 45°C through the weekend. Light to moderate rain is also in the forecast beginning about June 13, according to the Met Office.

'India Has No Heat Index Records'

Even though it has a worrying "feel-like" temperature approaching 52°C, IMD clarified that India does not maintain or validate heat index records. “The heat index is calculated based on a combination of temperature and humidity. It can fluctuate significantly throughout the day and is not yet validated under Indian conditions,” a senior IMD official said. As a result, while useful for public awareness, the index currently does not feature in official IMD documentation or heatwave criteria.

Ayanagar Logs Highest Temperature; Heatwave Threshold Crossed

Ayanagar recorded the highest temperature of 45°C for a weather station in the city on Wednesday, which is 3.5°C higher than is normal and definitely within IMD’s definition of a heatwave. The Lodhi Road station did continue its stretch of the lowest daytime maximum, as it has done in previous weeks.

According to IMD definitions, a heatwave is defined as when the maximum temperature is at or above 45°C, or if the maximum temperature is 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal. If the temperature reaches greater than 6.4°C above normal, it is defined as a severe heatwave.

IMD stated that, “Yesterday three of our stations were in heatwave . . . today only Ayanagar met our definition of a heatwave and we think the temperatures will remain in a similar range again from temperature maximums on Thursday and we expect a gradual decline in maximum temperatures starting around June 13."

Humid Heat Stress Conditions Exacerbate Heat

Along with the heat, the conditions in Delhi have become increasingly humid too, enhancing the overall experience of heat stress. Based upon IMD's daily forecast, Wednesday's relative humidity was between 31-73%, with north-westerly winds of up to 18 kmph. According to IMD definition, alerts for humid heat stress condition are issued when the temperature is above normal, in this case 3°C, as well as having significant relative humidity, with the conditions achieved quite easily in the case of Wednesday.

All Eyes on Weekend Rain for Relief

Delhiites may find some respite from the scorching weather with the likelihood of light rain and thunderstorms over the next six days. IMD forecasts moderate rainfall on June 16 and 17, which could bring a noticeable dip in daytime highs. However, officials caution that relief will be gradual, not immediate.

Heatwave Grips Northwest India

Delhi is not alone in battling extreme heat. Across Northwest India, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of the Western Himalayas, severe heatwave conditions continue. The IMD has maintained alerts for these regions until at least June 14.

Northwest India Weather Outlook (June 12–17):

RegionWeather ConditionsRain ForecastHeatwave Duration
RajasthanSevere heatwave, dust stormFrom June 14June 12-13
Delhi, Haryana, PunjabHeatwave, gusty windJune 13-17June 12-14
Himachal Pradesh, UttarakhandThunderstorms, mild heatwaveJune 12-17June 12-13
Uttar PradeshHeatwave(isolated sports)June 13June 12

Monsoon Gains Strength in the South

Meanwhile, a contrasting weather picture is emerging in southern and coastal India, where monsoon activity is intensifying. An upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and a trough extending from northeast Rajasthan are triggering very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

Southern India Forecast (June 12–17):

State/RegionRainfall Intensity Wind Speed Forecast
Tamil Nadu Puducherry Heavy to very heavy rain 50–60 kmph
Kerala & MaheExtremely heavy rain50–60 kmph
Karnataka (all regions)Very heavy rainfall 50–60 kmph
Coastal Andhra & TelanganaIsolated heavy rainfall30–50 kmph

Monsoon Surge Along the West Coast

Along the western coast, particularly Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra, the monsoon surge is set to bring thundersqualls and localized flooding. High winds reaching 70 kmph are expected in coastal areas.

Western India Outlook:

RegionRainfall ForecastThunder Activity
Konkan & GoaExtremely heavy rainfallThundersqualls (70 kmph)
Madhya MaharashtraVery heavy rainfallGusts up to 60 kmph
MarathwadaIsolated heavy rainThunderstorms expected
Gujarat RegionModerate showersGusty winds

Eastern & Central India: Thunderstorms Ahead


Central and eastern India will also experience unstable weather with scattered thunderstorms, especially in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Odisha, and Bihar.

Region Rainfall Forecast Wind Speed
ChhattisgarhHeavy rainfall50–60 kmph
Vidarbha Heavy rain, thunderstorm14th–17th June
OdishaModerate continuous rain 40–50 kmph
BiharThunderstorm chances 30–50 kmph

Northeast India: Persistent Rains Continue

The northeast, which has been experiencing steady monsoon activity, is forecast to continue receiving heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning.

RegionRainfall ForecastAlerts
Arunachal, Assam, MeghalayaHeavy rain + lightning Gusty winds 30–40 kmph
Nagaland to TripuraContinuous rainIsolated thunderstorms

IMD Advises Caution and Preparedness

The IMD urges residents, especially in North and Northwest India, to remain indoors during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and follow official updates. For those in rain-hit southern and coastal regions, precautionary measures against flooding and strong winds are advised.

