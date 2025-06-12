IMD Sounds Red Alert As Delhi Sizzles; Heatwave In North, Heavy Rain Likely in 10+States

New Delhi: Delhi was gripped by extreme heat on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a high temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius and estimating the heat index, or "feels-like" temperature, near 51.9°C by Friday afternoon. IMD officials stated that the capital city is currently under a red alert for severe heatwave conditions, which will continue into Thursday, before providing relief with some cooling conditions beginning around June 14, 2023.
While gusts of wind reaching as high as 60 kmph and some patchy rainfall are predicted, this may provide temporary relief. However, citizens are asked to take precautions against extreme heat stress.
A yellow alert has been issued for Friday, with temperatures predicted to range from 43°C to 45°C through the weekend. Light to moderate rain is also in the forecast beginning about June 13, according to the Met Office.
'India Has No Heat Index Records'
Even though it has a worrying "feel-like" temperature approaching 52°C, IMD clarified that India does not maintain or validate heat index records. “The heat index is calculated based on a combination of temperature and humidity. It can fluctuate significantly throughout the day and is not yet validated under Indian conditions,” a senior IMD official said. As a result, while useful for public awareness, the index currently does not feature in official IMD documentation or heatwave criteria.
Ayanagar Logs Highest Temperature; Heatwave Threshold Crossed
Ayanagar recorded the highest temperature of 45°C for a weather station in the city on Wednesday, which is 3.5°C higher than is normal and definitely within IMD’s definition of a heatwave. The Lodhi Road station did continue its stretch of the lowest daytime maximum, as it has done in previous weeks.
According to IMD definitions, a heatwave is defined as when the maximum temperature is at or above 45°C, or if the maximum temperature is 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal. If the temperature reaches greater than 6.4°C above normal, it is defined as a severe heatwave.
IMD stated that, “Yesterday three of our stations were in heatwave . . . today only Ayanagar met our definition of a heatwave and we think the temperatures will remain in a similar range again from temperature maximums on Thursday and we expect a gradual decline in maximum temperatures starting around June 13."
Humid Heat Stress Conditions Exacerbate Heat
Along with the heat, the conditions in Delhi have become increasingly humid too, enhancing the overall experience of heat stress. Based upon IMD's daily forecast, Wednesday's relative humidity was between 31-73%, with north-westerly winds of up to 18 kmph. According to IMD definition, alerts for humid heat stress condition are issued when the temperature is above normal, in this case 3°C, as well as having significant relative humidity, with the conditions achieved quite easily in the case of Wednesday.
All Eyes on Weekend Rain for Relief
Delhiites may find some respite from the scorching weather with the likelihood of light rain and thunderstorms over the next six days. IMD forecasts moderate rainfall on June 16 and 17, which could bring a noticeable dip in daytime highs. However, officials caution that relief will be gradual, not immediate.
Heatwave Grips Northwest India
Delhi is not alone in battling extreme heat. Across Northwest India, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of the Western Himalayas, severe heatwave conditions continue. The IMD has maintained alerts for these regions until at least June 14.
Northwest India Weather Outlook (June 12–17):
|Region
|Weather Conditions
|Rain Forecast
|Heatwave Duration
|Rajasthan
|Severe heatwave, dust storm
|From June 14
|June 12-13
|Delhi, Haryana, Punjab
|Heatwave, gusty wind
|June 13-17
|June 12-14
|Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
|Thunderstorms, mild heatwave
|June 12-17
|June 12-13
|Uttar Pradesh
|Heatwave(isolated sports)
|June 13
|June 12
Monsoon Gains Strength in the South
Meanwhile, a contrasting weather picture is emerging in southern and coastal India, where monsoon activity is intensifying. An upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and a trough extending from northeast Rajasthan are triggering very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.
Southern India Forecast (June 12–17):
|State/Region
|Rainfall Intensity
|Wind Speed Forecast
|Tamil Nadu
|Puducherry Heavy to very heavy rain
|50–60 kmph
|Kerala & Mahe
|Extremely heavy rain
|50–60 kmph
|Karnataka (all regions)
|Very heavy rainfall
|50–60 kmph
|Coastal Andhra & Telangana
|Isolated heavy rainfall
|30–50 kmph
Monsoon Surge Along the West Coast
Along the western coast, particularly Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra, the monsoon surge is set to bring thundersqualls and localized flooding. High winds reaching 70 kmph are expected in coastal areas.
Western India Outlook:
|Region
|Rainfall Forecast
|Thunder Activity
|Konkan & Goa
|Extremely heavy rainfall
|Thundersqualls (70 kmph)
|Madhya Maharashtra
|Very heavy rainfall
|Gusts up to 60 kmph
|Marathwada
|Isolated heavy rain
|Thunderstorms expected
|Gujarat Region
|Moderate showers
|Gusty winds
Eastern & Central India: Thunderstorms Ahead
Central and eastern India will also experience unstable weather with scattered thunderstorms, especially in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Odisha, and Bihar.
|Region Rainfall
|Forecast
|Wind Speed
|Chhattisgarh
|Heavy rainfall
|50–60 kmph
|Vidarbha
|Heavy rain, thunderstorm
|14th–17th June
|Odisha
|Moderate continuous rain
|40–50 kmph
|Bihar
|Thunderstorm chances
|30–50 kmph
Northeast India: Persistent Rains Continue
The northeast, which has been experiencing steady monsoon activity, is forecast to continue receiving heavy rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning.
|Region
|Rainfall Forecast
|Alerts
|Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya
|Heavy rain + lightning
|Gusty winds 30–40 kmph
|Nagaland to Tripura
|Continuous rain
|Isolated thunderstorms
IMD Advises Caution and Preparedness
The IMD urges residents, especially in North and Northwest India, to remain indoors during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and follow official updates. For those in rain-hit southern and coastal regions, precautionary measures against flooding and strong winds are advised.