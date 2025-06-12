ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Sounds Red Alert As Delhi Sizzles; Heatwave In North, Heavy Rain Likely in 10+States

New Delhi: Delhi was gripped by extreme heat on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recording a high temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius and estimating the heat index, or "feels-like" temperature, near 51.9°C by Friday afternoon. IMD officials stated that the capital city is currently under a red alert for severe heatwave conditions, which will continue into Thursday, before providing relief with some cooling conditions beginning around June 14, 2023.

While gusts of wind reaching as high as 60 kmph and some patchy rainfall are predicted, this may provide temporary relief. However, citizens are asked to take precautions against extreme heat stress.

A yellow alert has been issued for Friday, with temperatures predicted to range from 43°C to 45°C through the weekend. Light to moderate rain is also in the forecast beginning about June 13, according to the Met Office.

'India Has No Heat Index Records'

Even though it has a worrying "feel-like" temperature approaching 52°C, IMD clarified that India does not maintain or validate heat index records. “The heat index is calculated based on a combination of temperature and humidity. It can fluctuate significantly throughout the day and is not yet validated under Indian conditions,” a senior IMD official said. As a result, while useful for public awareness, the index currently does not feature in official IMD documentation or heatwave criteria.

Ayanagar Logs Highest Temperature; Heatwave Threshold Crossed

Ayanagar recorded the highest temperature of 45°C for a weather station in the city on Wednesday, which is 3.5°C higher than is normal and definitely within IMD’s definition of a heatwave. The Lodhi Road station did continue its stretch of the lowest daytime maximum, as it has done in previous weeks.

According to IMD definitions, a heatwave is defined as when the maximum temperature is at or above 45°C, or if the maximum temperature is 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal. If the temperature reaches greater than 6.4°C above normal, it is defined as a severe heatwave.

IMD stated that, “Yesterday three of our stations were in heatwave . . . today only Ayanagar met our definition of a heatwave and we think the temperatures will remain in a similar range again from temperature maximums on Thursday and we expect a gradual decline in maximum temperatures starting around June 13."

Humid Heat Stress Conditions Exacerbate Heat

Along with the heat, the conditions in Delhi have become increasingly humid too, enhancing the overall experience of heat stress. Based upon IMD's daily forecast, Wednesday's relative humidity was between 31-73%, with north-westerly winds of up to 18 kmph. According to IMD definition, alerts for humid heat stress condition are issued when the temperature is above normal, in this case 3°C, as well as having significant relative humidity, with the conditions achieved quite easily in the case of Wednesday.

All Eyes on Weekend Rain for Relief

Delhiites may find some respite from the scorching weather with the likelihood of light rain and thunderstorms over the next six days. IMD forecasts moderate rainfall on June 16 and 17, which could bring a noticeable dip in daytime highs. However, officials caution that relief will be gradual, not immediate.

Heatwave Grips Northwest India