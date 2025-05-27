ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Red Alerts Across India As Heavy Rains Hammer Kerala, Mumbai

New Delhi: India is experiencing a chaotic and turbulent start to the monsoon season, with the southwest monsoon making landfall a bit early and more aggressively than normal, which has caused widespread rainfall across the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for many states, indicating that very high amounts of rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and flash floods are expected to continue until at least the end of May.

Monsoon Ahead of Schedule



On May 27, the IMD announced that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and Northeastern states of Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and parts of Assam. Now, the conditions are highly favourable for the monsoon to advance over Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and many more northeastern states in the next 48-72 hours.

The early onset of the southwest monsoon, caused by a well-marked low-pressure area over Madhya Maharashtra, has also increased rainfall activity across peninsular India. This weather system is expected to continue for the rest of the week, has caused the monsoon to advance at the earliest in over 70 years in some areas.

Heavy Rain in Kerala, Thunderstorms in Northeast Likely



Kerala remains one of the worst-hit states, with relentless rainfall since May 25. On May 27, the IMD retained a red alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts, while orange alerts are in effect in Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kasaragod. Widespread rainfall is expected to continue until May 31, with wind speeds reaching up to 60 km/h in several coastal and hilly areas.

According to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office, four people have died due to monsoon-related incidents. Over 800 residents have suffered property damage, with at least 29 houses fully destroyed. Seven relief camps have been activated across Wayanad, Idukki, and Kozhikode.

In Mumbai, torrential rain since Monday morning has already brought large parts of the city to a halt. Nariman Point recorded an alarming 252 mm of rainfall in just 13 hours, coinciding with a high tide of 4.75 meters. Unprecedented waterlogging has affected even typically flood-resistant zones like Flora Fountain and Churchgate Station.