IMD Red Alert Across 26 States: Hailstorm, Rain Likely Till May 8

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, high-speed winds and rain across the plains, hill states and coastal areas until May 8.
States are already experiencing rains. In Jaipur, Rajasthan, a five-year-old girl was killed from lightning from a thunderstorm. In Sikar, urban flooding rendered the city dysfunctional highlighting the escalating impacts of extreme weather. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert in Rajasthan for western Rajasthan and a Yellow Alert for the eastern part of the state indicating even more instability to come.
The storms in Madhya Pradesh wreaked havoc in Chhatarpur with hail damage and winds strong enough to fell over a mobile tower; damage in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Dewas. Uttar Pradesh was affected too, with hailstones and excessive rain in 10 districts. The IMD also issued alerts in northeast Bihar.
Uttarakhand Floods, Landslides
The cloudburst in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, caused flash floods in the Sang River and stranded tourists until rescue services evacuated them. Landslides near Rishikesh temporarily halted traffic on the Char Dham Yatra route, highlighting the vulnerability of hill states to sudden weather changes.
Gusty Wind, Hailstorms as Temperature Falls
With winds blowing at speeds ranging between 70 and 100 km/h, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand were lashed in the last 24 hours. Dust storms sprung up here and there. Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh also recorded winds up to 70 km/h.
A cloudburst hit Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, causing an old man to fall to death, while hailstorms battered the states of Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Heavy rains have lashed Odisha and Meghalaya, offering a brief relief from the heat.
Regional Outlook: Weather Timeline May 6–8
* May 6: Heavy rain and winds are expected across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Kerala.
* May 7: Gujarat and Maharashtra may experience hailstorms; northeastern states will begin receiving heavier rainfall.
* May 8: Maharashtra, Gujarat, and northeastern India will continue to witness intense weather, and warnings will be extended to Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and southern coastal regions.
In South and Northeast India, however, no considerable drop in temperatures is expected.
High Alert in Odisha
Odisha remains a high-concern zone with districts like Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Balasore facing severe rainfall and hailstorms. Meteorologist Sanjeev Dwivedi confirmed that converging moisture from the Bay of Bengal is exacerbating the situation, with lightning and strong winds likely to persist.
Heavy Rains In Coastal Areas, Northeastern India
From West Bengal and Bihar to Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura, eastern and northeastern states are seeing heavy rain and thunderstorm activity. Southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and coastal Andhra Pradesh are also under watch.
In the high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, fresh snowfall may occur in regions like Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. Authorities have urged tourists to avoid travel to such zones, and schools have begun precautionary closures in some hill districts.
Preparedness Measures Underway
The IMD and state disaster response teams have issued public advisories asking residents to:
- Avoid open areas during lightning or storm alerts.
- Stay indoors during hailstorms and high winds.
- Track IMD alerts via mobile apps or regional media.
- Refrain from travelling to hilly or flood-prone areas.
- Farmers have been advised to safeguard crops vulnerable to hail damage. Municipal authorities are trimming trees, clearing drains, and mobilizing emergency teams in cities. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) remains on standby in critical states including Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.