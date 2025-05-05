ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Red Alert Across 26 States: Hailstorm, Rain Likely Till May 8

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, high-speed winds and rain across the plains, hill states and coastal areas until May 8.

States are already experiencing rains. In Jaipur, Rajasthan, a five-year-old girl was killed from lightning from a thunderstorm. In Sikar, urban flooding rendered the city dysfunctional highlighting the escalating impacts of extreme weather. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert in Rajasthan for western Rajasthan and a Yellow Alert for the eastern part of the state indicating even more instability to come.

The storms in Madhya Pradesh wreaked havoc in Chhatarpur with hail damage and winds strong enough to fell over a mobile tower; damage in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Dewas. Uttar Pradesh was affected too, with hailstones and excessive rain in 10 districts. The IMD also issued alerts in northeast Bihar.

Uttarakhand Floods, Landslides

The cloudburst in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, caused flash floods in the Sang River and stranded tourists until rescue services evacuated them. Landslides near Rishikesh temporarily halted traffic on the Char Dham Yatra route, highlighting the vulnerability of hill states to sudden weather changes.



Gusty Wind, Hailstorms as Temperature Falls

With winds blowing at speeds ranging between 70 and 100 km/h, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand were lashed in the last 24 hours. Dust storms sprung up here and there. Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh also recorded winds up to 70 km/h.

A cloudburst hit Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, causing an old man to fall to death, while hailstorms battered the states of Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Heavy rains have lashed Odisha and Meghalaya, offering a brief relief from the heat.

Regional Outlook: Weather Timeline May 6–8

* May 6: Heavy rain and winds are expected across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Kerala.