IMD Rain Alert: Rail Passengers Requested To Remain Cautious, Plan Journey If It Essentially Required

New Delhi: After the Meteorological department's heavy rain forecast across Tamil Nadu in the coming days till October 18, the Railways has appealed to passengers to remain cautious and plan their journeys which are essentially required. Intense weather conditions could lead to disruptions in train services, and the safety of passengers remains the railway's top priority, a senior railway official said.

The Southern Railway officials said they have enhanced measures to mitigate waterlogging and operational disruptions caused by heavy rainfall. The railway has been closely coordinating with weather monitoring agencies and local authorities to ensure the safety of all passengers.

Intensive Monitoring of Railway Bridges and Subways:

Continuous inspections are being carried out at all key rail bridges, subways, and water-logged areas to detect any structural risks or potential hazards from flooding. Engineering teams are on high alert, equipped to address emergencies swiftly.

Speed Regulation of Trains:

To ensure safety during heavy rains, trains will be operated at reduced speeds in waterlogged sections. This may result in delays, and passengers are requested to plan for additional travel time.

Possible Service Disruptions:

Depending on the severity of weather conditions, some trains may be partially cancelled, short-terminated, or rescheduled. Passengers are urged to stay updated through official communication channels. Southern Railway has requested passengers to remain informed about their train schedules through channels like official social media handles for live updates, railway passengers can reach out to the clock Railway helpline at 139.

M. Senthamil Selvan, Chief Public Relations Officer, said the passengers and general public may access the Helpline Numbers provided by the Tamil Nadu government, Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority’s State Helpline and district helpline.