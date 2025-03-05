ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Predicts Strong Surface Winds Likely Over Northwest India Plans

As per IMD, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from March 9.

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 28 to 30 C and 12 to 14 C, respectively.
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 8:21 PM IST

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong surface winds likely over the plans of Northwest India, including Delhi, during the next 24 hours.

As per IMD, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from March 9. Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Kerala and Mahe on March 5 and 6; fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the Gujarat coast on March 5.

IMD has forecast strong surface winds, speed 25-35 kmph, and gusty wind up to 40 kmph. The maximum temperature over Delhi is likely to be in the range of 25 to 27 degrees Celsius. The predominant surface wind will likely be from the northwest direction with a wind speed of less than 24 kmph till evening. It would decrease thereafter, becoming less than 18 kmph from the northwest direction during the night

According to IMD, on March 6, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius and 12 to 14 degrees Celsius, respectively. The predominant surface wind will likely be from the northwest direction with a wind speed of 14-18 kmph during morning hours. The wind speed will gradually decrease, thereafter becoming 12 to 14 kmph from the northwest direction during the afternoon.

On March 7, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 28 to 30 Celsius and 12 to 14 Celsius, respectively. On March 8, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 30 to 32 Celsius and 14 to 16 Celsius, respectively. The wind speed will gradually increase, becoming 14-16 kmph from the northwest direction in the afternoon, the IMD said.

