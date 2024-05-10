IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, North-East, Punjab, UP

ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, North East, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The weather body has predicted heat wave conditions over west Rajasthan and hot and humid weather conditions in coastal areas of Gujarat till May 14.

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan on May 10 while hot and humid weather conditions would impact coastal areas of Gujarat till May 14.

As several parts of the country are reeling under the scorching heat amidst the high stakes 18th Lok Sabha elections, the weather office in its latest bulletin said that there would be a rise in maximum temperatures by about 2-4°Celsius over central India during the next 4-5 days but there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of the country.

For the national capital Delhi, which has been witnessing high temperatures for the last few days with May 5 witnessing the hottest day till now, the weather office said that Delhi is set to receive light showers in the night on Friday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degree Celsius and minimum temperature around 27 degree Celsius during the day.

As per IMD's latest weather bulletin, "A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam, another cyclonic circulation over east Bangladesh and a trough runs from east Assam to north Odisha in lower tropospheric levels."

Due to this, IMD predicts fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and squally winds (40-50 kmph) over West Bengal & Sikkim during 10-12 May, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha during 10-12 May.

Light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds have been forecast for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till May 16. Also, it predicts light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds have been forecast for Bengal and Sikkim till May 12.

Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha will also witness wet spells along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds till May 12. Similar, IMD forecasts scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan- Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 10-13 May.

"Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh during 10-13 and Rajasthan during 10-12 May", it added.

