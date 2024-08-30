Gandhinagar (Gujarat): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall today, Friday, in isolated areas of Gujarat's districts, including Kachchh, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Porbandar.

"Moderate thunderstorms/lightning with maximum surface wind speeds of 40-60 km/h (in gusts), accompanied by heavy rainfall (>15 mm/hr), are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat, namely Kachchh, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Porbandar," the IMD stated.

The IMD also forecasted moderate rainfall in isolated areas of the districts of Surendranagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Amreli.

"Light thunderstorms or lightning, with maximum surface wind speeds of less than 40 km/h (in gusts), accompanied by light to moderate rainfall (5-15 mm/hr), are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat, namely Surendranagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Amreli."

IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In Many Districts Of Gujarat Today (ANI)

"Light rainfall (<5 mm/hr) is very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat, including Diu, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabar Kantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Botad, Bhavnagar, Anand, Khera, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Bharuch, Narmada, Surat, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, and Dadar & Nagar Haveli," the IMD added.

Many parts of Gujarat have experienced heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to widespread inundation. Thirty-two people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the last four days.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar to review the flood situation.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited Vadodara, inspected the city, and held meetings with elected representatives and administrative officials.

Patel also visited Devbhoomi Dwarka district to review relief efforts following heavy rainfall.

Khambhaliya recorded the highest rainfall in the state over the past five days, with 944 mm. In Khambhaliya, the Chief Minister gathered first-hand information about the rainfall's impact and oversaw relief operations being carried out with support from the NDRF, SDRF, Army, and Coast Guard. He visited the affected areas of Ramnagar and Kanzar Checkpost, inquired about the residents' well-being, and reviewed the arrangements for those affected.