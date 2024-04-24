IMD Predicts Heatwave in Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka till April 28

Published : Apr 24, 2024

IMD predicted heatwave across states till April 28

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heatwave conditions over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rayalseema, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Uttar Pradesh between 24-28 April.

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rayalaseema, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Western Uttar Pradesh between 24-28 April.

On the contrary, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in isolated areas of North-East India today. Additionally, high humidity levels may exacerbate discomfort in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Bihar, as per the weather office.

Rainfall Forecast

According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, and isolated to scattered rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 24-29 April, it added.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 24-26, Odisha on 24 April. A fresh 'Western Disturbance' is likely to affect northwest India from 26 April due to which scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall accompanied with thunderstorms, and lightning are very likely over the same region during 26-28 April, 2024 with the possibility of hailstorm over Jammu-Kashmir, it added.

The weather body added that Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on the 26, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on the 27 & 28 April. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 27 April, it added.

It also predicts isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 26, 27 and 28 April and East Rajasthan on 26 April.

