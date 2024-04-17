IMD Predicts Heatwave in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana; Rainfall in NE, JK, Himachal

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued heat wave prediction in the pockets of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during 17-20 April, North Konkan, Saurashtra & Kutch on 17, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana on 17 and 18 April.



Due to the western disturbance, IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during 18-21 April, 2024.



The weather body also forecasted scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during 18-20 April, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan on 19 & 21 and West Rajasthan on 18, 19 & 21 April.



In addition to this, it has also predicted heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya on Wednesday. There may be fairly widespread moderate rainfall /snowfall accompanied with lightning, thunderstorms at Assan, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh as the Western Disturbance which has diverged from Northwest India and heading towards Northeast India from tomorrow and will stay till 21st April, 2024, it said in its morning bulletin.



There will be a slight rise in maximum temperature by 2-4°C in Central India today and with no notable changes after that. Same pattern is likely to be visible in Maharashtra and East India till April 19th. No significant revision in maximum temperature is alerted by the IMD for the rest of India.



