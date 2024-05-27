IMD Predicts above Normal Monsoon This Year, to Hit Kerala in the Next Five Days

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that the southwest monsoon is on track and could make its onset over the Kerala coast in another five days. The IMD in its earlier bulletin has predicted May 31 as the onset date for monsoon over Kerala.

Addressing a virtual conference, IMD's DG Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said, "The South West monsoon rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 106% of the long-period average with a model error of 4%. Thus, above-normal rainfall is most likely over the country as a whole."

The top meteorologist further said that India's core monsoon zone covering most of the rain-fed agriculture areas in the country is predicted to receive above-normal rainfall this season.

States like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh form the country's core monsoon zone where agriculture is primarily rain-fed.

Similarly, for the other parts of the country, he predicted that there would be below-normal monsoon in northeast India, normal in northwest and above-normal in central and south peninsular regions of the country.

The IMD director general said the country is likely to experience normal rainfall (92-108% of the long-period average of 166.9 mm) in June.

As several parts of the country are reeling under the scorching heat with states/UTs in the southern area first, followed by regions in the North witnessing severe heatwave, this announcement is likely to bring smiles to the faces of those indulged in the agriculture sector.

The monsoon is critical for India's agricultural landscape, with 52% of the net cultivated area relying on it. It is also crucial for replenishing reservoirs critical for drinking water, apart from power generation across the country.

Heatwave in these states

According to the weather office, heatwave will continue to prevail over Northern India including in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till May 29 and there will be a gradual reduction thereafter.

Several parts of the country are reeling under the scorching heatwave in May, which hit the country in two spells.

Delhi-NCR, South Haryana and southwest Uttar Pradesh and Punjab witnessed as many as five-seven heatwave days post May 17, with mercury rising to 44-48°C.

It touched 48.8°C in Najafgarh in Delhi on Monday. However, Rajasthan and Gujarat were worst hit with 9-12 heatwave days with temperatures surging to as high as 50°C and hovering there for days. The temperature was recorded to be 49.3°C in Phalodi on Monday.

The IMD has withdrawn any red warnings after May 30 on account of a western disturbance, which could lead to some moisture incursion and trigger some thunderstorm activity over the plains and bring down the temperatures.

"It has been an exceptionally hot summer for Northwest India – not just in terms of the frequency of heatwave, but also the higher temperatures during the night for most of the month. People should remain cautious in June, too, as the temperatures are likely to remain high during day and night, along with the surge in humidity levels," said Dr Mohapatra.