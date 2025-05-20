ETV Bharat / bharat

Monsoon Set To Hit Kerala In 4-5 Days: IMD

IMD forecasts monsoon onset in Kerala within 4–5 days as pre-monsoon activity intensifies across southern India, bringing heavy rain and floods to Bengaluru.

IMD forecasts monsoon onset in Kerala within 4–5 days as pre-monsoon activity intensifies across southern India, bringing heavy rain and floods to Bengaluru.
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala within the next four-five days. The monsoon's northern limit currently stretches from the southern Arabian Sea to parts of the Bay of Bengal, indicating its gradual progression.

Satellite imagery from INSAT-3DR shows intense convective activity along the west coast, with overcast skies covering Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and the South Konkan region. The IMD also confirmed that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over more parts of the South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Northeast India in the coming days.

IMD said, "Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty. Winds speed reaching 30-50 kmph likely over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka; Scattered to fairly. Widespread accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 30-50 kmph likely over. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana during next 7 days."

Meanwhile, Karnataka has been placed under a red alert as a vigorous pre-monsoon system builds over the Arabian Sea. Isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across the state through May 25. Bengaluru is already grappling with urban flooding after recording 105.5 mm of rain in 24 hours, the highest rainfall in two years.

Read More

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala within the next four-five days. The monsoon's northern limit currently stretches from the southern Arabian Sea to parts of the Bay of Bengal, indicating its gradual progression.

Satellite imagery from INSAT-3DR shows intense convective activity along the west coast, with overcast skies covering Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and the South Konkan region. The IMD also confirmed that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over more parts of the South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Northeast India in the coming days.

IMD said, "Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty. Winds speed reaching 30-50 kmph likely over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka; Scattered to fairly. Widespread accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 30-50 kmph likely over. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana during next 7 days."

Meanwhile, Karnataka has been placed under a red alert as a vigorous pre-monsoon system builds over the Arabian Sea. Isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across the state through May 25. Bengaluru is already grappling with urban flooding after recording 105.5 mm of rain in 24 hours, the highest rainfall in two years.

Read More

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IMDBENGALURU RAINSKERALA MONSOONMONSOON SET TO HIT KERALA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.