Monsoon Set To Hit Kerala In 4-5 Days: IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala within the next four-five days. The monsoon's northern limit currently stretches from the southern Arabian Sea to parts of the Bay of Bengal, indicating its gradual progression.

Satellite imagery from INSAT-3DR shows intense convective activity along the west coast, with overcast skies covering Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and the South Konkan region. The IMD also confirmed that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over more parts of the South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Northeast India in the coming days.

IMD said, "Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty. Winds speed reaching 30-50 kmph likely over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka; Scattered to fairly. Widespread accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 30-50 kmph likely over. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana during next 7 days."

Meanwhile, Karnataka has been placed under a red alert as a vigorous pre-monsoon system builds over the Arabian Sea. Isolated Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across the state through May 25. Bengaluru is already grappling with urban flooding after recording 105.5 mm of rain in 24 hours, the highest rainfall in two years.