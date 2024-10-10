IMD Issues Yellow Alerts for Heavy Rainfall Across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Assam

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for several states, forecasting heavy rainfall over the coming days. The regions most affected include parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Assam, where residents are urged to stay cautious due to the potential risks of flooding and disruptions.

Kerala Braces for Downpours

Several districts in Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, and Wayanad, are under yellow alert. These areas are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms. The IMD's forecast predicts that the rains may intensify over the next two days, potentially causing localised flooding and waterlogging in urban areas. Authorities have urged people in low-lying areas to remain vigilant and advised travellers to be cautious, particularly in hill stations prone to landslides.

Tamil Nadu and Goa on Alert

Coastal Tamil Nadu is also preparing for a surge in rainfall, with heavy showers expected to impact key cities and rural areas. The coastal regions may experience thunderstorms, bringing significant rainfall over the next 48 hours. Similar warnings have been issued in Goa, where rain could disrupt normal activities, particularly in vulnerable areas prone to flash floods and waterlogging.

Assam Faces Wet Weather

Assam, already familiar with heavy monsoon downpours, is expected to face another round of rainstorms. The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in some districts, raising concerns over localised flooding and road disruptions. Assam's hilly areas and regions near rivers are particularly at risk, and residents have been advised to take necessary precautions.

Precautionary Measures Advised

The IMD has emphasised the importance of preparedness, recommending that residents avoid non-essential travel and stay updated with local advisories. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing out to sea in affected coastal regions, where strong winds and rough seas are expected.

Authorities across all these states are closely monitoring the situation, and disaster management teams are on standby to handle any emergencies that may arise due to the weather conditions.