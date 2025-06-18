Yellow Alert for Delhi-NCR, Monsoon Rain Across Maharashtra

New Delhi: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been warned of thunderstorms, lightning, thundersqualls, and moderate to heavy rainfall by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which issued a yellow alert for Wednesday.
Wind speeds reaching 50 – 60 kmph can be expected during the thunderstorms, especially during the night. Daytime temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius while its minimum will be around 27 degrees Celsius.
In the notification, residents were advised to stay indoors, especially during lightning, to remember to unplug electrical devices, and to avoid open ground or being near trees or metal structures. Those working outdoors, including farmers, were advised to stop work when lightning is observed.
Delhi will be under a yellow alert for Wednesday and most likely cannot be free from thunderstorms and gusty winds until the end of Thursday. IMD warned that air and rail travel disruptions may occur, livestock can be in danger, and there may be traffic jams due to waterlogging.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms that occurred on Tuesday caused a great deal of disruption at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where at least 14 flights were diverted, and more than 300 flights were delayed. The downpour also exposed drainage issues at the newly renovated Terminal 1, where water leaked through the false ceiling into the food court area. Videos shared on social media showed water gushing down as passengers expressed safety concerns. The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), attributed the incident to rooftop drain overflow and assured that corrective measures are underway ahead of the monsoon season.
On Tuesday, pre-monsoon showers led to waterlogged roads and disrupted flight operations. Between 3 and 4 pm, 14 flights were diverted from Delhi Airport due to poor visibility—six to Bhopal, three to Chandigarh, two to Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Lucknow. Over 400 flights were delayed, according to Flightradar24 data.
Heavy downpours inundated key areas such as Delhi Cantonment underpass, Zakhira, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, and stretches of Najafgarh and Rohtak roads, leading to traffic snarls. Rainfall recorded included 41 mm at Pusa, 23 mm at Ayanagar, 15 mm at Narayana, and 10 mm at Safdarjung. Winds of 35–40 kmph were observed at Palam and Safdarjung.
Despite the rain, Delhi's air quality remained 'moderate', with a Central Pollution Control Board AQI reading of 104 at 4 pm.
Maharashtra Braces for Heavy Rain
Meanwhile, the monsoon has arrived early in Maharashtra, bringing heavy rainfall across the state, particularly in the Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Ghats regions. The IMD has forecast very heavy rain for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg today and tomorrow, with lighter showers expected on June 20 and 21. Parts of Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are also expected to receive significant rainfall.
In the Western Ghats, Pune and Satara will see heavy rain for four consecutive days. Kolhapur will receive intense rain for two days, followed by moderate showers, while Nashik Ghats are forecast to receive heavy rain today. Districts including Nashik, Dhule, and Nandurbar may also see thunderstorms. The IMD has advised farmers to take precautions to prevent crop damage, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.
The weekly IMD outlook predicts continued heavy rainfall across Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan & Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra until June 24, with isolated thundersqualls and lightning through the week in Marathwada and Vidarbha. The public is advised to stay tuned to official weather updates through IMD channels and reliable news outlets.