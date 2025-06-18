ETV Bharat / bharat

Yellow Alert For Delhi-NCR, Monsoon Rain Across Maharashtra

New Delhi: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been warned of thunderstorms, lightning, thundersqualls, and moderate to heavy rainfall by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which issued a yellow alert for Wednesday.

Wind speeds reaching 50 – 60 kmph can be expected during the thunderstorms, especially during the night. Daytime temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius while its minimum will be around 27 degrees Celsius.

In the notification, residents were advised to stay indoors, especially during lightning, to remember to unplug electrical devices, and to avoid open ground or being near trees or metal structures. Those working outdoors, including farmers, were advised to stop work when lightning is observed.

Delhi will be under a yellow alert for Wednesday and most likely cannot be free from thunderstorms and gusty winds until the end of Thursday. IMD warned that air and rail travel disruptions may occur, livestock can be in danger, and there may be traffic jams due to waterlogging.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms that occurred on Tuesday caused a great deal of disruption at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where at least 14 flights were diverted, and more than 300 flights were delayed. The downpour also exposed drainage issues at the newly renovated Terminal 1, where water leaked through the false ceiling into the food court area. Videos shared on social media showed water gushing down as passengers expressed safety concerns. The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), attributed the incident to rooftop drain overflow and assured that corrective measures are underway ahead of the monsoon season.

On Tuesday, pre-monsoon showers led to waterlogged roads and disrupted flight operations. Between 3 and 4 pm, 14 flights were diverted from Delhi Airport due to poor visibility—six to Bhopal, three to Chandigarh, two to Amritsar, and one each to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Lucknow. Over 400 flights were delayed, according to Flightradar24 data.