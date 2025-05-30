ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Issues Weather Alerts Across Multiple States Amid Rains; Orange Alert In Delhi

New Delhi: Since several states prepare themselves for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and other disruptions, a string of weather alerts has been issued all over the country. An orange alert has been put under the Indian capital, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and winds at 50-60 kmph.

This advisory by the IMD comes amidst the unstable weather pattern playing over the northern plains. Wind gusts and torrential rains are expected in the national capital, thereby disrupting ground and air travel. People are urged and advised to stay indoors as far as possible and adopt necessary precautions against flying debris due to winds.

The heavy rain impacted certain parts of Guwahati on Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the Northeast. With this rain, logistics suffered much in the region.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the chances of severe waterlogging in low-lying areas affecting traffic quite heavily and enhancing the risk of tree fall and localised landslides, especially if rain persist,s cannot be ruled out. Emergency teams have been informed and are keeping on standby in case they have to be deployed.

In Kerala, a southern state, red and orange alerts have been declared by IMD for several districts, namely, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur.