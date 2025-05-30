IMD Issues Weather Alerts Across Multiple States Amid Rains; Orange Alert In Delhi

New Delhi: Since several states prepare themselves for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and other disruptions, a string of weather alerts has been issued all over the country. An orange alert has been put under the Indian capital, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and winds at 50-60 kmph.
This advisory by the IMD comes amidst the unstable weather pattern playing over the northern plains. Wind gusts and torrential rains are expected in the national capital, thereby disrupting ground and air travel. People are urged and advised to stay indoors as far as possible and adopt necessary precautions against flying debris due to winds.
The heavy rain impacted certain parts of Guwahati on Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the Northeast. With this rain, logistics suffered much in the region.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the chances of severe waterlogging in low-lying areas affecting traffic quite heavily and enhancing the risk of tree fall and localised landslides, especially if rain persist,s cannot be ruled out. Emergency teams have been informed and are keeping on standby in case they have to be deployed.
In Kerala, a southern state, red and orange alerts have been declared by IMD for several districts, namely, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur.
These alerts signal the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. In view of the warnings, district administrations have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on May 30 to ensure the safety of students and staff.
In Andhra Pradesh, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms over a three-day period from May 29 to May 31. The weather department has urged the public to remain cautious during this time, particularly in the coastal and central regions of the state, where strong winds and heavy rain are expected.
Western India is also seeing a shift in weather conditions. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in parts of Rajasthan, including Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions over the next two days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected, with the possibility of minor disruptions in outdoor activities and transport services.
In Mumbai, the early onset of the southwest monsoon has brought relief from the scorching summer heat but also led to a sharp increase in respiratory illnesses. Health authorities have reported a spike in cases related to high humidity and sudden temperature fluctuations. Hospitals are witnessing a rise in patients with breathing difficulties, particularly among the elderly and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.