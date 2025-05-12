ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Issues Storm, Rain, And Heatwave Alert Across India For May 12-15

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive alert for severe weather including thunderstorms, rain, winds, and heat waves from May 12 until May 15, as temperatures peak across India.

In some areas, the IMD’s alert comes amidst significant weather changes that provide welcome relief, while in other areas, there is concern. The rain came over the weekend in the national capital. The larger part of the NCR, which saw intense heat, was relieved due to the shower.

The IMD, while expecting rain in Delhi on Monday, indicated the weather over the next five days will remain cool. The skies are mostly expected to be clear besides light clouds.

Western Disturbances-Induced Alerts

The IMD attributes the changing weather to two active western disturbances—one over northern Pakistan and another forming a trough. These systems are expected to bring strong winds (40-60 km/h), lightning, and light to moderate rain to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on May 11 and 12.