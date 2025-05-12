IMD Issues Storm, Rain, And Heatwave Alert Across India For May 12-15

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive alert for severe weather including thunderstorms, rain, winds, and heat waves from May 12 until May 15, as temperatures peak across India.
In some areas, the IMD’s alert comes amidst significant weather changes that provide welcome relief, while in other areas, there is concern. The rain came over the weekend in the national capital. The larger part of the NCR, which saw intense heat, was relieved due to the shower.
The IMD, while expecting rain in Delhi on Monday, indicated the weather over the next five days will remain cool. The skies are mostly expected to be clear besides light clouds.
Western Disturbances-Induced Alerts
The IMD attributes the changing weather to two active western disturbances—one over northern Pakistan and another forming a trough. These systems are expected to bring strong winds (40-60 km/h), lightning, and light to moderate rain to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on May 11 and 12.
Uttar Pradesh has also been put on alert, with warnings issued for 20 districts. On Sunday, wind speeds reached 80 km/h in Agra, toppling hoardings and trees. Temperatures in several parts of the state are approaching 40°C.
Rising heat in central and Eastern India
States like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand are likely to see a 2-4°C temperature rise over the coming days. A heatwave warning has been issued for parts of these states, especially in the plains of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, where hot winds are expected to prevail.
Heavy rains expected in Northeast
The IMD forecasts significant rainfall and thunderstorms in the northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura. Assam and Meghalaya are particularly at