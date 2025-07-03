ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rain, Landslides, And Flood Alerts Across India: IMD Issues State-Wise Monsoon Warnings

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a string of warnings and alerts across the country as the monsoon season intensifies this week, bringing heavy to very heavy precipitation, cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods in multiple states.

With severe weather forecasted for July 3 and beyond, it will be a difficult spell for citizens in hill states, coastal areas and plains.

North India: Flash Floods, Deaths in Himachal, and Disruption in Uttarakhand

Himachal Pradesh is currently one of the hardest-hit states, feeling the worst impact of heavy monsoon rainfall, landslides, and flash floods. The IMD has placed the hill state under an orange alert from July 5 to July 7 and warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of the state.

While no deaths were reported on Wednesday, Himachal has already confirmed 11 deaths due to rainfall, with six more bodies recovered and 34 people missing in flash flood incidents.

In Mandi district alone, 151 roads are blocked and damage has been reported to 148 houses, 104 cowsheds, 14 bridges and 31 vehicles, also some cloudbursts and landslides are reported from Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Shimla districts. The IMD has also warned of landslides in Himachal Pradesh and issued flash flood warnings for several of these regions.

In Uttarakhand, monsoon fury has halted the Char Dham Yatra, especially the Kedarnath pilgrimage, due to falling boulders and debris at the Munkatia Sliding Zone in Sonprayag. This comes at a critical time in the religious calendar, with thousands of pilgrims visiting the Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

Delhi NCR: Light Showers, Thunderstorms Forecast

In Delhi, the IMD has predicted moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Thursday, July 3. While no heavy rainfall warning is in place, the city is expected to remain under cloudy and damp conditions.

The minimum temperature stood at 27.7°C on Tuesday morning, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 70, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The monsoon arrived in Delhi on June 29, nine days ahead of its normal onset date of July 8.

Western India: Maharashtra’s Konkan Drenched, Red Alert in Pune Ghat Areas

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra's Konkan region, which includes Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall. Coastal flooding and waterlogging have disrupted traffic and urban mobility in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Additionally, a red alert was issued for Pune’s ghat areas until 8.30 am on Thursday, due to the threat of intense downpours and possible landslides.

Central India: Widespread Rainfall Predicted in MP, Chhattisgarh, Odisha

In Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, the IMD forecasts heavy rainfall from July 3 to 8. Specific warnings are in place for very heavy rain in Chhattisgarh and Odisha on July 5 and 6. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to accompany the rain, posing additional risk to both rural and urban populations.