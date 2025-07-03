Heavy Rain, Landslides, And Flood Alerts Across India: IMD Issues State-Wise Monsoon Warnings

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a string of warnings and alerts across the country as the monsoon season intensifies this week, bringing heavy to very heavy precipitation, cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods in multiple states.
With severe weather forecasted for July 3 and beyond, it will be a difficult spell for citizens in hill states, coastal areas and plains.
North India: Flash Floods, Deaths in Himachal, and Disruption in Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh is currently one of the hardest-hit states, feeling the worst impact of heavy monsoon rainfall, landslides, and flash floods. The IMD has placed the hill state under an orange alert from July 5 to July 7 and warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of the state.
While no deaths were reported on Wednesday, Himachal has already confirmed 11 deaths due to rainfall, with six more bodies recovered and 34 people missing in flash flood incidents.
In Mandi district alone, 151 roads are blocked and damage has been reported to 148 houses, 104 cowsheds, 14 bridges and 31 vehicles, also some cloudbursts and landslides are reported from Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Shimla districts. The IMD has also warned of landslides in Himachal Pradesh and issued flash flood warnings for several of these regions.
In Uttarakhand, monsoon fury has halted the Char Dham Yatra, especially the Kedarnath pilgrimage, due to falling boulders and debris at the Munkatia Sliding Zone in Sonprayag. This comes at a critical time in the religious calendar, with thousands of pilgrims visiting the Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.
Delhi NCR: Light Showers, Thunderstorms Forecast
In Delhi, the IMD has predicted moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Thursday, July 3. While no heavy rainfall warning is in place, the city is expected to remain under cloudy and damp conditions.
The minimum temperature stood at 27.7°C on Tuesday morning, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 70, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The monsoon arrived in Delhi on June 29, nine days ahead of its normal onset date of July 8.
Western India: Maharashtra’s Konkan Drenched, Red Alert in Pune Ghat Areas
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra's Konkan region, which includes Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall. Coastal flooding and waterlogging have disrupted traffic and urban mobility in Mumbai and adjoining areas.
Additionally, a red alert was issued for Pune’s ghat areas until 8.30 am on Thursday, due to the threat of intense downpours and possible landslides.
Central India: Widespread Rainfall Predicted in MP, Chhattisgarh, Odisha
In Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, the IMD forecasts heavy rainfall from July 3 to 8. Specific warnings are in place for very heavy rain in Chhattisgarh and Odisha on July 5 and 6. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to accompany the rain, posing additional risk to both rural and urban populations.
In Odisha’s Balasore district, two flood-related deaths have been reported. Around 60 villages are inundated, with roads and fields submerged, significantly hampering life and relief efforts. Cyclonic circulation over south Jharkhand is driving the rainfall in the region.
East and Northeast India: Monsoon Activity Picks Up
Eastern states such as Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Jharkhand are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall from July 3 to 6. Light to moderate rainfall will continue throughout the week, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.
In Northeast India, the IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall over Meghalaya on July 5 and 6, and heavy rains across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland through the week.
South India: Kerala, Karnataka Under Watch
The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe from July 3 to 5, and over Karnataka from July 3 to 8. Strong surface winds reaching 40-50 kmph are expected to lash South Peninsular India during the same period.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely over Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, with possible thunderstorms and lightning. Coastal areas and low-lying zones have been advised to stay alert.
State-Wise Alerts and Precautions
Goa: Under a yellow alert until July 7 for heavy rain.
Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rainfall likely between July 3 and 8, especially in eastern regions.
Jammu & Kashmir: Isolated heavy showers forecast from July 5 to 8.
Weather Systems in Play
According to the IMD, the current weather patterns are driven by:
- An active monsoon trough over northern and eastern India.
- Cyclonic circulation over parts of central and eastern India.
- Strengthening of monsoon winds over the western coast and peninsular India.
- Flash Flood, Landslide Risk Remains High
With multiple cloudbursts, landslides, and urban flooding incidents already reported in the last few days, IMD has advised state governments to stay on high alert. Local authorities in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Odisha are coordinating relief and evacuation efforts in vulnerable districts.
Read More