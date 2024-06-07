IMD Issues Rainfall Alert for States across Country, Including Delhi, NE

New Delhi: Hours after Delhi was hit by a dust storm on Thursday late night, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the national capital is likely to witness another dust storm with partly cloudy sky, along with light showers on Friday, which is likely to bring a relief to the Delhiites from the scorching heat.

According to the IMD, isolated to scattered very light to light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on June 7. Similar cloudy weather is expected on June 8. On June 9, the sky will be clear with gusty winds. From June 10 to 12, the national capital will experience a partly cloudy sky with strong surface winds.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi on Friday are expected to be around 43 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

Rains in other states

Due to a cyclonic circulation that lies over northeast Assam and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level, the entire northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness rainfall, thunderstorm and gusty winds during the next five days.

Similarly for the Central and Peninsular region, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to persist over interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during June 7-9, Coastal Karnataka during June 8-11, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on June, Coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 9-10 and Telangana on June 10. According to the latest updates from the weather officer, the Southwest monsoon has already arrived in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Over the next two to three days, monsoon is expected to advance further in Chhattisgarh and Odisha. For the states in the North, IMD predicts rainfall over Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on June 7.

