IMD Issues Orange Alert For Northeast & Northern States With Heavy Rain Forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of north and northeast India over the next week by putting Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar under an orange alert, warning people to be prepared for weather-related disruptions.

According to the IMD, an active monsoon system over the Bay of Bengal is resulting in sustained rains in the northeastern region. Rains started on Monday and are expected to persist in many areas until August 6, likely affecting states including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The weather department said heavy downpours may pose a threat of landslides, flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Orange alerts have also been sounded for Himachal Pradesh (especially Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi), eastern Uttar Pradesh and northern Bihar, which are expected to receive heavy rain from August 2 to 5, causing traffic delays, river swelling, and disruption to normal life. In Himachal Pradesh, the local administration has asked tourists and residents to avoid travelling to hilly regions and to refrain from venturing near rivers and waterfalls.

Delhi and the neighbouring areas are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall in the coming days. While temperatures have dropped slightly, no major alert has been issued. The showers are likely to bring some relief from humidity, but may cause minor traffic delays during peak hours.

In Lucknow, all schools were closed on August 1 due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging. The district administration said the decision was taken for the safety of students and to prevent traffic congestion. If heavy rain continues, more schools could be asked to shut temporarily.

According to reports, several roads in Lucknow were inundated, affecting vehicular traffic. People have been advised to stay indoors if possible.

Meanwhile, the national weather forecaster has said rainfall is gradually retreating in central parts of India, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, which received widespread rain in the past week. The rain-bearing system has now moved northeast. This pause in rainfall will help water levels stabilise and allow authorities to carry out repair work in the affected areas.

The IMD has advised the people of the states under an orange alert to avoid unnecessary travel during peak rains, waterbodies and landslide-prone areas and to stay updated via periodic weather updates. It has asked citizens to be prepared for power outages or delays in transportation.