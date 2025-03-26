IMD Issues Nationwide Weather Alert; Everything To Know

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heat warning for northern India, especially Uttar Pradesh, as the mercury is set to rise dramatically. It also claimed that active western disturbances and other weather systems are contributing to rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in parts of the country.
The IMD said that west and northeast India would see temperatures spike by 4-6 degrees over the next four to five days. The temperatures will also likely rise by 2-4 degrees across much of central India and interior Maharashtra.
“A trough/wind imbalance from south Chhattisgarh to north Kerala will further complicate the weather, and there is a clash of heat and rain across India,” it said. “Northwestern plains should see temperatures rise 2-3 degrees Celsius, with Uttar Pradesh likely to see the greatest increase,” IMD forecasts.
On the other hand, light to moderate rain is likely to start over Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe. A Western disturbance is likely to cause rainfall and thunderstorms over Himachal Pradesh until March 27. Coastal Gujarat will continue to experience heat and humidity, but no major changes in temperature are expected in the next 24 hours.
Heavy Rainfall and Snowfall Expected on March 26.
Heavy rain and snowfall are likely to occur at several locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, IMD said. “Rainfall is likely to persist in Kerala and Mahe. In Uttar Pradesh, heat intensity would increase, with temperatures jumping by 4-6°C,” it said.
While temperature jumps are likely to persist over west and northeast India, Gujarat is likely to face a marginal drop in temperatures (approx. 2-3°C) the next day. A bit of relief is possible on March 27. The impact of Western Disturbance may reach a peak. Rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are likely to persist over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
Meanwhile, heatwave conditions may persist over Uttar Pradesh. Hot and humid conditions will prevail over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Temperatures in west and northeast India are likely to rise by 4-6°, while Central India and Maharashtra may see an ongoing increase of 2-4°, as per IMD.
Multiple systems are contributing to the current weather changes. A trough from south Chhattisgarh to north Kerala, westerly winds in the mid- and upper-atmosphere, and two Western Disturbances, one over Jharkhand-Bihar and the other near Qatar, have created a complex and hot weather pattern with rain and strong winds. Temperatures in northwest India will increase and then decline, whilst heatwave conditions continue over Uttar Pradesh. The Himalayan region will continue to receive rain and snowfall.
Delhi Air Quality Update
Delhi's air quality continues to be recorded as 'poor. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 235 on the morning of March 26. The 24-hour average AQI for March 24 was recorded at 234.
Delhi Weather Forecast
On March 27, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with clear skies. The minimum and maximum temperatures are predicted to be 25.7°C and 38.7°C, respectively. In Delhi, temperatures are expected to reach 39°C, and the humidity and discomfort levels will see an increase. Delhi's strong winds may offer some relief and cause a decrease of 2-3° in temperatures. The temperature gauge in Delhi is likely to scrape 38°C too, while temperatures in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram are 36-37°C too.
Weather Outlook for India
Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand: Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and snowfall between March 26 and 28.
Punjab: Isolated rain and thunderstorms on March 26-27.
Arunachal Pradesh: Heavy rain and snowfall on March 28-29.
Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-50 km/h on March 26-27.
South Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa: Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Heatwave Alerts
Southwest Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Interior Odisha will experience heatwave conditions.
Hot and humid weather will persist in coastal Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam from March 26 to 29.
IMD Advisory
The IMD has advised people to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out during peak midday hours, and prepare for fluctuating weather conditions. Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to clear skies and hot weather, with maximum temperatures rising significantly. The IMD has forecast strong surface winds (20-30 km/h) over the national capital from March 27 to 29. Despite rising maximum temperatures, the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 17 and 19°C.
