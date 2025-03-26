ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Issues Nationwide Weather Alert; Everything To Know

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heat warning for northern India, especially Uttar Pradesh, as the mercury is set to rise dramatically. It also claimed that active western disturbances and other weather systems are contributing to rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in parts of the country.

The IMD said that west and northeast India would see temperatures spike by 4-6 degrees over the next four to five days. The temperatures will also likely rise by 2-4 degrees across much of central India and interior Maharashtra.

“A trough/wind imbalance from south Chhattisgarh to north Kerala will further complicate the weather, and there is a clash of heat and rain across India,” it said. “Northwestern plains should see temperatures rise 2-3 degrees Celsius, with Uttar Pradesh likely to see the greatest increase,” IMD forecasts.

On the other hand, light to moderate rain is likely to start over Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe. A Western disturbance is likely to cause rainfall and thunderstorms over Himachal Pradesh until March 27. Coastal Gujarat will continue to experience heat and humidity, but no major changes in temperature are expected in the next 24 hours.

Heavy Rainfall and Snowfall Expected on March 26.

Heavy rain and snowfall are likely to occur at several locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, IMD said. “Rainfall is likely to persist in Kerala and Mahe. In Uttar Pradesh, heat intensity would increase, with temperatures jumping by 4-6°C,” it said.

While temperature jumps are likely to persist over west and northeast India, Gujarat is likely to face a marginal drop in temperatures (approx. 2-3°C) the next day. A bit of relief is possible on March 27. The impact of Western Disturbance may reach a peak. Rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are likely to persist over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions may persist over Uttar Pradesh. Hot and humid conditions will prevail over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema. Temperatures in west and northeast India are likely to rise by 4-6°, while Central India and Maharashtra may see an ongoing increase of 2-4°, as per IMD.

Multiple systems are contributing to the current weather changes. A trough from south Chhattisgarh to north Kerala, westerly winds in the mid- and upper-atmosphere, and two Western Disturbances, one over Jharkhand-Bihar and the other near Qatar, have created a complex and hot weather pattern with rain and strong winds. Temperatures in northwest India will increase and then decline, whilst heatwave conditions continue over Uttar Pradesh. The Himalayan region will continue to receive rain and snowfall.

