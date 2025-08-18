ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert Across India For Next Few Days

IMD bulletin says heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning will be experienced across India for a few days.

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert Across India For Next Few Days
File photo of heavy rains at Kartavya Path in New Delhi (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 18, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Delhi and many northern states for the next two-three days. Some states namely Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Odisha are likely to experience very heavy downpour during this period.

Northwest India

According to the weather bulletin issued by the IMD, there is a forecast of heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir on August 18 and 19 and Himachal Pradesh on August 18 and from August 21 to 24. The weather department forecast very heavy rainfall for Himachal Pradesh on August 23 and 24.

Heavy rain has been predicted for Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan during next seven days with the latter likely to experience very heavy showers on August 20.

Heavy downpour is expected in Punjab from August 18 to 24. Heavy rainfall may lash Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on August 18 and from August 22 to 24. Similar condition may prevail in West Uttar Pradesh from August 22 to 24 and East Uttar Pradesh from August 21 to 24.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during next seven days", the bulletin stated.

Western India

Further, the IMD forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat and over Konkan and Goa in the next two days.

IMD has warned of extreme heavy rains in Ghat areas of Central Maharashtra on August 18 and 19 and Gujarat on August 19 and 20. Isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Central Maharashtra and Gujarat from August 18 to 21, in Konkan (including Mumbai) and Goa from August 18 to 20 and Marathawada on August 18, the bulletin added.

"Strong surface winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over the region till August 20. Light to moderate rainfall at most/many places very likely over the region during next seven days," it added.

Southern India

For southern India, the IMD forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, south interior Karnataka and Telangana on Monday.

Heavy rains are expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe till August 20; Telangana till August 19 and coastal Karnataka till August 21, IMD official said.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning likely over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Telangana in the next five days.

East, Central India

In East and Central India, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh for one-two days.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for the next seven days, Vidarbha for three days and Odisha till August 19.

Sub-Himalayan, Northeast India

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will experience heavy rains from August 19 to 21; Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand from August 22 to 24, Bihar from August 21 to 24. The entire region is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning in the next five days.

For Northeast India, IMD forecast heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh in the seven days with very heavy showers in Arunachal Pradesh on August 20 and 21. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya may experience heavy showers from August 20 to 24.

