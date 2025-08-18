ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert Across India For Next Few Days

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Delhi and many northern states for the next two-three days. Some states namely Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Odisha are likely to experience very heavy downpour during this period.

Northwest India

According to the weather bulletin issued by the IMD, there is a forecast of heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir on August 18 and 19 and Himachal Pradesh on August 18 and from August 21 to 24. The weather department forecast very heavy rainfall for Himachal Pradesh on August 23 and 24.

Heavy rain has been predicted for Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan during next seven days with the latter likely to experience very heavy showers on August 20.

Heavy downpour is expected in Punjab from August 18 to 24. Heavy rainfall may lash Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on August 18 and from August 22 to 24. Similar condition may prevail in West Uttar Pradesh from August 22 to 24 and East Uttar Pradesh from August 21 to 24.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most/many places accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during next seven days", the bulletin stated.

Western India

Further, the IMD forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat and over Konkan and Goa in the next two days.