IMD Issues Heatwave Warning for Maharashtra, AP, Telangana; Delhi to Witness Light Rains

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a heatwave warning for several states across the country including Maharashtra, North Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal.

According to IMD's morning bulletin, the weather body issued a separate heat warning for cities in Maharashtra such as Thane, Mumbai, and Raigad, indicating an impending heatwave expected this week.

For the national capital and other NCR cities, they are likely to get a respite from the scorching heat due to the Western disturbance this week.

For April 16, the weather body has predicted cloudy skies accompanied by strong surface winds expected to reach speeds of 20 to 25 kmph during the day in the national capital. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 35 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

As Delhi witnessed a cool breeze and showers last weekend, the trend is likely to follow for the next two days as it is likely that light rains and thunderstorms will lash parts of Delhi and NCR regions like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

"Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during 18-21 April", IMD said.

It also predicts isolated hailstorms over Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on April 18 and Uttarakhand on 18 and 19 April. Similarly, the IMD has also predicted rainfall for the entire north-east in the coming week.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during 16-22 April", the IMD said.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 16, 17, 19 & 20 April", it added.

Heatwave

The IMD has predicted a heatwave over Goa, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the next week.

"Heat Wave conditions in isolated pockets of Odisha during 16-20, Gangetic West Bengal during 17-20, North Konkan on 16, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 16-18 and Telangana on 17 and 18 April 2024", it said.

"Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Rayalaseema during 16-18, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Konkan & Goa, coastal areas of Gujarat and Coastal Karnataka on 16 April 2024", it added.