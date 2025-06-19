IMD Give Nod To Delhi Artificial Rain Pilot Project

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has approved the Delhi government’s pilot project to try artificial rain for immediate relief when the pollution level worsens in the national capital.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the preparations and necessary approvals have been completed. "We are just waiting for the weather to be favourable, especially the availability of suitable clouds. As soon as the right clouds appear, the campaign will be started," said Sirsa.

He informed that the IMD has approved the project and confirmed the possibility of cloud seeding in the National Capital Region (NCR). This pilot project will be implemented in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to test and evaluate the technical capability of cloud seeding for pollution control, which will lead the scientific and technical operations.

He added, "As soon as the weather is favourable, Delhi will witness its first artificial rain project. This is not just an experiment, but a roadmap for the future. Based on science, driven by precision and with data-driven monitoring."

He also said, "Clean air is everyone's right. From anti-smog guns, sprinklers and strict rules to stop dust at construction sites to now the sky, we are making every effort to clean the air of Delhi. This pilot project is not just about bringing rain, but is a symbol of scientific courage and environmental friendliness."

Key features of the pilot project related to artificial rain: