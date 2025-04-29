IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms In Some States, Heatwave In Others

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Odisha, Jharkhand, and north-interior Karnataka on Tuesday.

Several states are expected to experience thunderstorms with gusty winds at various places over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, east Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and south-interior Karnataka. Similarly, thunderstorms accompanying squalls are likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, South Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, the forecast stated.

Some northeast states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are also expected to experience overcast skies with heavy rain at isolated places. However, on Tuesday, there are some possibilities of hot and humid conditions at isolated places in Gujarat, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, the IMD forecast stated.

As per IMD, the heatwave condition is likely to prevail in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Saurashtra, and Kutch on Tuesday. However, dust storms are very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh and squall, with windspeed reaching 45-55 kmph likely to prevail along and off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

Some places in north India are likely to receive light and moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 60 kmph during the next five days. A thunderstorm is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on April 29, while heavy rainfall has been forecast over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya.

Light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds is likely over east India, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh between April 29 and May 2.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over the next week.

A fresh and active Western disturbance is likely to impact northwest India from May 2, while isolated to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are likely over the western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India from April 30 to May 4. Dust storms are very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh on April 29 and 30; and in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on May 1; and in Rajasthan in the first two days of May.