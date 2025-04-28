IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In Northeastern States, Gangetic Bengal And Kerala

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated pockets of the northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal and Kerala on April 28.

According to the forecast, thunderstorm accompanied by wind speed of 50-60 kmph is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, while thunderstorms with gusty winds of 40-50kmph are very likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Vidarbha, north interior Karnataka, east Uttar Pradesh, littoral Andhra Pradesh and south interior Karnataka.

Several areas are likely to experience thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph over West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, and the Rayalaseema region.

As per the prediction, heavy rainfall is also expected in Odisha and Kerala, while a hailstorm is likely at some places over Odisha on April 29. Squalls with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph are likely to prevail along the northern Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

In addition, several states are also expected to experience thunderstorms with gusty winds, while hot and humid conditions will remain at places over Saurashtra, Kutch in Gujarat; Marathwada in Mahrashtra, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Heatwave condition is likely in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Rajasthan and the western Madhya Pradesh, the forecast further said.

The IMD has also warned of an upper air cyclonic formation over northeast Bangladesh and adjoining Meghalaya, and another over northeast Assam in the lower troposphere. A north-south trough persists from west Vidarbha to the Gulf of Mannar.

"A Western Disturbance as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies roughly along 77°E to the north of 18°N, and a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan & neighbourhood in the lower tropospheric levels. A fresh and active Western Disturbance is likely to impact Northwest India from May 2," the forecast said.

The IMD has issued agromet advisories for the likely impact of hailstorm, heavy rainfall, gusty winds and heatwave in northeastern states, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Bihar, asking farmers to make provision for draining out excess water from the field. Farmers in Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and interior Karnataka have been advised to use hailnet and hailcaps to prevent mechanical damage to vegetables and orchards by hailstorms.