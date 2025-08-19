IMD Forecast: Red Alert In Mumbai, Heavy Rain Warning For Telangana, Odisha, Andhra And Gujarat

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over several parts of the country, especially in the east, west, central and southern India, under the influence of a cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal.

As per the latest IMD report, the well-marked low-pressure area over northwest west-central and adjoining Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh/south Odisha coasts has intensified into a depression and lay centered over same region about 30 KM south of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 110 KM northeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The system is likely to continue to move northwestwards and cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts close to south of Gopalpur during forenoon today (August 19).

Under the influence of the system, extremely heavy rainfall lashed coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha, Telangana, south interior Karnataka on August 18, while similar weather conditions will prevail over Konkan, including Mumbai, and Goa; Ghat area of Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka on August 19, and entire Gujarat on August 19-20.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

IMD scientist Uma Sankar Das said there is possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity with chances of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated parts of Mumbai on August 19. Owing to the forecast, the city has been put under red alert.

Monsoon is likely to be active over south peninsular and adjoining central India during the next 3-4 days, he added.

Delhi Weather Forecast

IMD forecast for the national capital suggests that there is possibility of very light to light rain accompanied by thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to hover between 35 degrees and 23 degrees.

Telangana Weather Forecast

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial districts of Telangana. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Medak, Kamareddy districts of Telangana. IMD informed that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is very likely at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

Odisha Weather Forecast

The IMD has issued yellow warning after forecast of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Bolangir and Rayagada during the next 24 hours. There's a similar forecast for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Ganjam, Gajapati and Nayagarh on August 20.