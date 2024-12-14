IMD Forecast Low Pressure In Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rains For Littoral AP, TN

Amaravati: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert on the formation of a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around December 15 which is likely to intensify and move west-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next two days.

By Sunday, the surface circulation is likely to extend over the Arabian Sea over South Andaman and is likely to develop into a low pressure and move west-northwestward towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next 48 hours, the disaster management agency said. Due to its effect, moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in Prakasam, Nellore and Rayalaseema districts on Monday.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, isolated light to moderate rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh and adjoining areas on December 16 and 17. A low-pressure area already persists over Lakshadweep and the adjoining Maldives.

Ronamki Kurmanath, Managing Director of Disaster Management Agency said there is a chance of widespread moderate rains in the coastal and Rayalaseema region and scattered heavy rains at many places on Tuesday. Farmers are advised to take proper precautions in agricultural work.

Farmers in the littoral ​​Bapatla district have started taking precautions as the sky was overcast due to the effect of the cyclonic formation in the Bay of Bengal. Due to recent rains, the standing crops in Raypalle, Cherukupalli, Kollur and Bhattiprolu were badly affected and the forecast of another cyclonic formation has forced the ryots to start an early harvest without machines and dry the grains on open tracks. Some farmers are even piling the grain before they are properly dried. The labour shortage has added to the woes of the farmers and everyone is racing against the time in piling as much grain as possible.

On the other hand, farmers say they have to shell out a lot of money to harvest the fallen paddy, fearing losing out on profits from selling the grain, and the price has dropped significantly compared to last year. They want the government to reconsider and provide affordable prices saying there are no conditions for planting a second crop.