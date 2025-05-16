ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Weather Alert: Dust Storms, Thunderstorms, Heatwave Conditions To Impact Large Parts Of India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory for multiple regions, and warns that over the next five days, a mixture of dust storms, thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and high temperatures will persist across India. From Delhi-NCR to the Northeast and deep South, multiple states will be dealing with extreme weather from May 16 to 19.

Northwest India: Dust storms and increasing heat

According to the IMD, northwesterly winds blowing 25–35 kmph that are strong enough to raise dust will persist over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh on May 16 and 17, while West Rajasthan will see dusty weather until May 18. The IMD also predicts a maximum temperature rise of 2–3°C in northwest India in the next two days ahead of a pre-monsoon heat build-up.

For Delhi-NCR in particular, brief thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph are forecast for May 16, and 17 following a very dusty storm that brought visibility down to 1200 metres at IGI Airport earlier this week.

Northeast India: Heavy to very heavy rainfall

A broad area of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph is forecast through May 19. Isolated areas of heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely over Assam and Meghalaya on May 16 and 17 and Arunachal Pradesh on May 18. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may also experience heavy downpours with thunderstorm activity during the period.

The IMD has urged local residents to stay indoors during lightning activity and avoid vulnerable waterlogged areas.

South India: Cyclonic circulation brings persistent rain

Southern states will continue to receive rainfall over the next five days due to a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to get isolated heavy rainfall on May 16 and 17. Interior Karnataka will witness similar conditions until May 19, while Kerala and Mahe are likely to experience heavy rainfall between May 18 and 19.

Squally winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph may affect some regions, particularly around coastal Tamil Nadu.

Central and East India: Showers, thunderstorms and heat stress