IMD Weather Alert: Dust Storms, Thunderstorms, Heatwave Conditions To Impact Large Parts Of India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory for multiple regions, and warns that over the next five days, a mixture of dust storms, thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and high temperatures will persist across India. From Delhi-NCR to the Northeast and deep South, multiple states will be dealing with extreme weather from May 16 to 19.
Northwest India: Dust storms and increasing heat
According to the IMD, northwesterly winds blowing 25–35 kmph that are strong enough to raise dust will persist over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh on May 16 and 17, while West Rajasthan will see dusty weather until May 18. The IMD also predicts a maximum temperature rise of 2–3°C in northwest India in the next two days ahead of a pre-monsoon heat build-up.
For Delhi-NCR in particular, brief thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph are forecast for May 16, and 17 following a very dusty storm that brought visibility down to 1200 metres at IGI Airport earlier this week.
Northeast India: Heavy to very heavy rainfall
A broad area of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-50 kmph is forecast through May 19. Isolated areas of heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely over Assam and Meghalaya on May 16 and 17 and Arunachal Pradesh on May 18. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may also experience heavy downpours with thunderstorm activity during the period.
The IMD has urged local residents to stay indoors during lightning activity and avoid vulnerable waterlogged areas.
South India: Cyclonic circulation brings persistent rain
Southern states will continue to receive rainfall over the next five days due to a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to get isolated heavy rainfall on May 16 and 17. Interior Karnataka will witness similar conditions until May 19, while Kerala and Mahe are likely to experience heavy rainfall between May 18 and 19.
Squally winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph may affect some regions, particularly around coastal Tamil Nadu.
Central and East India: Showers, thunderstorms and heat stress
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between May 16 and 19. States like Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh will witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, with Odisha potentially facing winds of up to 70 kmph on May 16.
Madhya Pradesh is set to experience a 2–3°C rise in maximum temperatures over the next three days, followed by stabilisation. Meanwhile, Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh could face a mix of hot, humid conditions with lightning.
Heatwave Conditions in Rajasthan, Bihar, UP
Parts of West Rajasthan, Bihar, and eastern and western Uttar Pradesh are under a heatwave watch. Rajasthan will endure particularly harsh conditions, with hot winds and dust storms anticipated until May 19. In Bihar and UP, warm nights and high humidity may increase discomfort levels, particularly during peak afternoon hours.
The IMD advises residents in these states to limit outdoor exposure, remain hydrated, and watch for symptoms of heat-related illnesses.
Monsoon Watch: Progress over Southern Seas
The southwest monsoon is gradually advancing and has already covered parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, the Maldives, the Comorin region, and the South Bay of Bengal, including the Andaman Sea. As of May 15, the northern limit of the monsoon extends into the southern Andaman Sea, with favourable conditions for further advancement over the central Bay of Bengal and the remaining Andaman Islands in the next 2–3 days.
“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area; South Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of the Andaman Islands and Andaman Sea; and some parts of central Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days,” the IMD noted.
Delhi-NCR Outlook: Hot days with thunderstorm spells
Delhi is expected to experience cloudy skies and sporadic rainfall between May 16 and 18, with maximum temperatures hovering between 39°C and 42°C. Thunderstorm activity and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph may occur on the mornings of May 16 and 17, offering brief relief from the heat.