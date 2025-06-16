ETV Bharat / bharat

Rain Relief For Delhi, IMD Alerts For Mumbai, South India

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has brought out a cumulative weather advisory for the country since monsoon conditions have strengthened to provide windfall relief from an extreme heatwave. From Delhi to Kerala and Mumbai to Guwahati, there has been a dramatic and robust weather change necessitating civic agencies to declare holidays, advisories and reactivate calamity response structures.

Delhi Sees Relief, But Heat Lingers

Early on Sunday morning, Delhi-NCR received light to moderate showers providing relief from heatwave conditions. The IMD has issued a yellow advisory with warnings of deluge from Sunday to Wednesday, with high wind fields associated. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5°C on Monday.

While the heat-related readings in the national capital were mitigated due to cloudy skies as warnings of hot and humid conditions with potentially scattered thunderstorms and rain suggested that broke on or after June 16 to 19 there is a chance that these conditions would lessen. High temperatures are likely to drop due to continuous rainfall and cloudy skies with daily maximum temperatures predicted to plummet to 36 °C by June 20. The IMD has indicated that it expects the monsoon to reach Delhi by June 25.

Mumbai: Heavy Showers and Orange Alert

In Mumbai, intense downpours between 2 am and 5 am on Monday drenched the city. The IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai and surrounding districts including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Rainfall recorded at key locations included 74 mm at Fort, 62 mm at Bandra, and 60 mm at Malabar Hill.

Though the rains eased by morning, waterlogging disrupted traffic and daily life. The IMD forecast suggests continued rainfall through the week, with high-risk zones like Fort, Matunga, Malabar Hill, and Lower Parel under close watch. The IMD warned residents to avoid unnecessary travel and monitor advisories for updates.

Kerala: Red Alert and School Closures

Southern states, particularly Kerala, are witnessing the full impact of the monsoon. The state government declared a holiday for all educational institutions in several districts on Monday following a red alert by the IMD. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue, with civic authorities monitoring river levels and landslide-prone areas.

The IMD forecast warned of intense rainfall at isolated places, urging residents to remain indoors and take precautions. Kerala has already recorded high rainfall figures in June, triggering localised flooding and minor landslides in hilly areas.

Karnataka: Disruption and Red Alert

Heavy rains pounded coastal Karnataka, prompting the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district administrations to declare a holiday for schools on Monday. The IMD issued a red alert for the region, predicting 110 to 210 mm of rainfall in the next 24 hours. Civic authorities warned of possible flash floods and advised fishermen against venturing into the sea.

Guwahati: Landslide Threat Amid Torrential Rains