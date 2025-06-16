Rain Relief For Delhi, IMD Alerts For Mumbai, South India

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has brought out a cumulative weather advisory for the country since monsoon conditions have strengthened to provide windfall relief from an extreme heatwave. From Delhi to Kerala and Mumbai to Guwahati, there has been a dramatic and robust weather change necessitating civic agencies to declare holidays, advisories and reactivate calamity response structures.
Delhi Sees Relief, But Heat Lingers
Early on Sunday morning, Delhi-NCR received light to moderate showers providing relief from heatwave conditions. The IMD has issued a yellow advisory with warnings of deluge from Sunday to Wednesday, with high wind fields associated. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5°C on Monday.
While the heat-related readings in the national capital were mitigated due to cloudy skies as warnings of hot and humid conditions with potentially scattered thunderstorms and rain suggested that broke on or after June 16 to 19 there is a chance that these conditions would lessen. High temperatures are likely to drop due to continuous rainfall and cloudy skies with daily maximum temperatures predicted to plummet to 36 °C by June 20. The IMD has indicated that it expects the monsoon to reach Delhi by June 25.
Mumbai: Heavy Showers and Orange Alert
In Mumbai, intense downpours between 2 am and 5 am on Monday drenched the city. The IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai and surrounding districts including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Rainfall recorded at key locations included 74 mm at Fort, 62 mm at Bandra, and 60 mm at Malabar Hill.
Though the rains eased by morning, waterlogging disrupted traffic and daily life. The IMD forecast suggests continued rainfall through the week, with high-risk zones like Fort, Matunga, Malabar Hill, and Lower Parel under close watch. The IMD warned residents to avoid unnecessary travel and monitor advisories for updates.
Kerala: Red Alert and School Closures
Southern states, particularly Kerala, are witnessing the full impact of the monsoon. The state government declared a holiday for all educational institutions in several districts on Monday following a red alert by the IMD. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue, with civic authorities monitoring river levels and landslide-prone areas.
The IMD forecast warned of intense rainfall at isolated places, urging residents to remain indoors and take precautions. Kerala has already recorded high rainfall figures in June, triggering localised flooding and minor landslides in hilly areas.
Karnataka: Disruption and Red Alert
Heavy rains pounded coastal Karnataka, prompting the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district administrations to declare a holiday for schools on Monday. The IMD issued a red alert for the region, predicting 110 to 210 mm of rainfall in the next 24 hours. Civic authorities warned of possible flash floods and advised fishermen against venturing into the sea.
Guwahati: Landslide Threat Amid Torrential Rains
In the Northeast, Guwahati is bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two to three days. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued a warning for waterlogging, slow traffic, and landslides in vulnerable pockets.
The ASDMA reported that over 6.79 lakh people in 21 districts had been affected by floods and landslides during the initial spell of monsoon rains in late May and early June. Nearly 15,000 hectares of crops have been damaged, and 28 people have lost their lives in weather-related incidents.
Residents in low-lying and hilly areas of Guwahati have been advised to stay alert, stock essentials, and evacuate to safer locations if necessary. Relief camps are on standby, and local authorities are issuing real-time alerts.
Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Brace for Monsoon
The IMD issued a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 km/h) at isolated places from June 16 to 19. Heavy rainfall is predicted for June 20 and 21 in all ten non-tribal districts.
Meanwhile, in central India, the monsoon is expected to enter Madhya Pradesh through Chhindwara, Balaghat, and Dindori districts by June 21 or 22. The IMD Bhopal Centre forecast suggests that central India will soon begin experiencing widespread rainfall, marking a crucial phase for agriculture.
Widespread Weather Division Across India
The contrasting weather patterns in North and South India remain stark. While northern cities like Jaipur and Patna continue to suffer from searing temperatures of 38°C to 43°C, southern and western states are already submerged under monsoon influence with daytime highs between 25°C and 33°C.
Experts believe this divided pattern is likely to persist until the monsoon fully covers the northern belt by late June. Until then, cities like Delhi and Lucknow will see sporadic relief through scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Safety and Preparedness Measures
Public advisories emphasise the need for avoiding unnecessary travel, especially in low-lying and landslide-prone zones. Schools and colleges in multiple districts have been closed preemptively to ensure student safety.
While the onset of monsoon is a welcome reprieve from heatwaves, it brings a fresh set of challenges including urban flooding, crop damage, and logistical disruptions. With forecasts pointing to more intense weather systems in the days ahead, vigilance and preparedness will be key to mitigating the impact of India’s seasonal transition.