IMD Predicts Above-Normal Rainfall In October, Four-Month Monsoon Ends With 8% Surplus
Expert warns rising heat, humidity, and above-normal October rains will intensify discomfort and heat stress across India.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 9:38 PM IST
New Delhi: India has formally concluded its four-month Southwest Monsoon season, finishing on September 30, with the country overall experiencing a surplus of 8 per cent in rainfall. On Tuesday, the India Meteorology Department (IMD) indicated that there is "very likely" to be continued prolonged wet conditions in themonths ahead, with it being expected that there will be above-normal rainfall in October.
Above-Normal Rainfall in October is Expected
“India is highly likely to experience rainfall in excess of 115 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) of 75.4 mm for October,” said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. "During the same month, we expect that India will see normal to below normal maximum temperatures in other parts of the country," Mohapatra said, indicating that cooler-than-usual conditions could accompany the wet weather in many areas of India.
IMD’s forecasts suggested that most of India will be subject to normal to above normal rainfall throughout the month of October. Specifically, parts of Northwest India, extreme Southern Peninsular India, and pockets of the Northeast of India are expected to experience below normal rainfall.
A Review of the 2025 Southwest Monsoon Season
India experienced 937.2 mm of rainfall during the June-September season, against an LPA of 868.6 mm, for a surplus of 8 per cent. Mohapatra described the season as “very successful” but acknowledged that it was marred by weather disasters such as cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods across hilly and vulnerable regions.
The monsoon’s bounty, however, was unevenly distributed. While Northwest India benefited from 747.9 mm of rainfall, 27.3 per cent above its LPA of 587.6 mm, East and Northeast India faced a severe shortfall. The region received only 1,089.9 mm of rainfall, 20 per cent below its normal of 1,367.3 mm.
“This year’s rainfall over East and Northeast India was the second-lowest since 1901, with only 2013 recording lower rainfall,” Mohapatra noted. He also pointed out a concerning trend: “Rainfall over this region has been deficient in many years. Studies show a decreasing pattern over the last two decades.”
States like Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya bore the brunt of the deficit, experiencing below-normal rainfall in three of the four monsoon months.
What Experts Say?
Rajesh Paul, an environmentalist, told ETV Bharat, “The sudden rise in heat and humidity across Delhi and India is being driven by a mix of changing weather patterns (western disturbances and cyclonic circulations bringing more moisture), urban heat island effects (heat trapped by concrete and reduced greenery), and climate change (higher baseline temperatures and warmer nights).
“Now, the IMD forecast of above-normal rainfall this October, particularly in southern India, means added moisture influx, which will further elevate humidity and discomfort in many regions, even as temperatures stay high in east-northeast and northwest India. Together, this explains why people are experiencing unusual heat stress, sticky nights, and heavier reliance on cooling across pan-India.”
Manu Singh, another environmentalist, told ETV Bharat, “This year’s monsoon closing with a marked surplus, followed by forecasts of unusually heavy October rains, is a reminder of how our climate patterns are shifting beyond traditional expectations. Extra rainfall may feel like a blessing for agriculture in some regions, but it also heightens the risk of flooding, erosion, and water-borne illnesses where systems are unprepared- especially in the ecologically critical Himalayan states. The challenge before us is to treat this variability not as an anomaly but as the new normal, and to urgently invest in ecological buffers, resilient infrastructure, and community preparedness. Situations like this will only intensify in the decades ahead unless we fundamentally rethink progress itself, aligning development with the limits and rhythms of nature rather than pushing against them.”
Post-Monsoon and Northeast Monsoon Outlook
Looking ahead, the IMD has predicted a wet transition into the post-monsoon (October–December) season. Most of India is expected to receive above-normal rainfall, except in parts of Northwest India, extreme South India, and isolated areas of the Northeast.
For the southern peninsula, which depends heavily on the Northeast Monsoon rains, the forecast is especially encouraging. Seasonal rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and South Interior Karnataka is projected to exceed 112 per cent of the LPA.
The IMD attributed their prognosis to a combination of factors, including the development of low-pressure systems over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, intra-seasonal variabilities, and larger-scale climatic processes.
Wider Consequences
The above-normal rainfall in many regions over the country will have a positive impact on agriculture, raising water levels in reservoirs, and will also support hydropower generation. However, the uneven distribution raises questions of regional water security, particularly for the excessively deficit-hit East and Northeast.
The IMD also noted that the withdrawal of the monsoon is expected to be delayed this year, and grant wet conditions are likely to prolong into early October. On the one hand, this may assist farmers with their sowing for rabi crops; on the other, it raises the chance of waterlogging in already saturated regions.
While the monsoon transitions into the post-monsoon phase, policymakers and disaster management officials will have an advantage to keep watch and monitor, especially in states prone to floods and landslides. Experts bring an advantage that above normal rainfall could help with short-term water shortages, but warn that the rapidly increasing frequency of extreme weather shows a greater necessity for climate-resilient infrastructure, along with adaptive agricultural systems.
