ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Predicts Above-Normal Rainfall In October, Four-Month Monsoon Ends With 8% Surplus

New Delhi: India has formally concluded its four-month Southwest Monsoon season, finishing on September 30, with the country overall experiencing a surplus of 8 per cent in rainfall. On Tuesday, the India Meteorology Department (IMD) indicated that there is "very likely" to be continued prolonged wet conditions in themonths ahead, with it being expected that there will be above-normal rainfall in October.

Above-Normal Rainfall in October is Expected

“India is highly likely to experience rainfall in excess of 115 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) of 75.4 mm for October,” said IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. "During the same month, we expect that India will see normal to below normal maximum temperatures in other parts of the country," Mohapatra said, indicating that cooler-than-usual conditions could accompany the wet weather in many areas of India.

IMD’s forecasts suggested that most of India will be subject to normal to above normal rainfall throughout the month of October. Specifically, parts of Northwest India, extreme Southern Peninsular India, and pockets of the Northeast of India are expected to experience below normal rainfall.

A Review of the 2025 Southwest Monsoon Season

India experienced 937.2 mm of rainfall during the June-September season, against an LPA of 868.6 mm, for a surplus of 8 per cent. Mohapatra described the season as “very successful” but acknowledged that it was marred by weather disasters such as cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods across hilly and vulnerable regions.

The monsoon’s bounty, however, was unevenly distributed. While Northwest India benefited from 747.9 mm of rainfall, 27.3 per cent above its LPA of 587.6 mm, East and Northeast India faced a severe shortfall. The region received only 1,089.9 mm of rainfall, 20 per cent below its normal of 1,367.3 mm.

“This year’s rainfall over East and Northeast India was the second-lowest since 1901, with only 2013 recording lower rainfall,” Mohapatra noted. He also pointed out a concerning trend: “Rainfall over this region has been deficient in many years. Studies show a decreasing pattern over the last two decades.”

States like Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya bore the brunt of the deficit, experiencing below-normal rainfall in three of the four monsoon months.

What Experts Say?

Rajesh Paul, an environmentalist, told ETV Bharat, “The sudden rise in heat and humidity across Delhi and India is being driven by a mix of changing weather patterns (western disturbances and cyclonic circulations bringing more moisture), urban heat island effects (heat trapped by concrete and reduced greenery), and climate change (higher baseline temperatures and warmer nights).