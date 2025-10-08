ETV Bharat / bharat

IMA To Nadda: Withdraw The Case Against The Bona Fide Medical Practitioner

New Delhi: Days after a pediatric doctor was arrested in Madhya Pradesh following the death of a few children after consumption of contaminated cough syrup, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday sought personal intervention of Health Minister JP Nadda over the issue and immediate withdrawal of the case against the bona fide medical practitioner.

Meanwhile, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has asked all drug controllers from States and UTs for strict compliance with the Drugs Rules, 1945, for testing of raw materials and finished formulations.

Quoting recent reports of child deaths in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrups and concerns related to quality of these cough syrups, the CDSCO said, “during the inspections carried out at the manufacturing facilities and in the investigations of the drugs declared and not of standard quality, it was observed in the reports that the manufacturer are not carrying out testing of each batch of the excipients/inactive and active pharmaceutical ingredients for verification of compliance with the prescribed standard before using them in the manufacture of formulations and also in the finished products.”

According to the CDSCO, all the State and UT drug controllers have been requested to take measures to ensure testing before the manufacture and release of the batch to the market by way of monitoring during inspections, sensitising the manufacturers through circulars, etc.

“It shall also be ensured that the manufacturers have a robust vendor qualification system in place and use raw materials, including excipients, from reliable approved vendors only,” the central drug regulator said in a letter, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat.

Meanwhile, the IMA in a letter written to Health Minister Nadda, strongly condemned the action taken against the Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) in Madhya Pradesh.