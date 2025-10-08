IMA To Nadda: Withdraw The Case Against The Bona Fide Medical Practitioner
Published : October 8, 2025 at 8:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Days after a pediatric doctor was arrested in Madhya Pradesh following the death of a few children after consumption of contaminated cough syrup, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday sought personal intervention of Health Minister JP Nadda over the issue and immediate withdrawal of the case against the bona fide medical practitioner.
Meanwhile, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has asked all drug controllers from States and UTs for strict compliance with the Drugs Rules, 1945, for testing of raw materials and finished formulations.
Quoting recent reports of child deaths in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrups and concerns related to quality of these cough syrups, the CDSCO said, “during the inspections carried out at the manufacturing facilities and in the investigations of the drugs declared and not of standard quality, it was observed in the reports that the manufacturer are not carrying out testing of each batch of the excipients/inactive and active pharmaceutical ingredients for verification of compliance with the prescribed standard before using them in the manufacture of formulations and also in the finished products.”
According to the CDSCO, all the State and UT drug controllers have been requested to take measures to ensure testing before the manufacture and release of the batch to the market by way of monitoring during inspections, sensitising the manufacturers through circulars, etc.
“It shall also be ensured that the manufacturers have a robust vendor qualification system in place and use raw materials, including excipients, from reliable approved vendors only,” the central drug regulator said in a letter, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat.
Meanwhile, the IMA in a letter written to Health Minister Nadda, strongly condemned the action taken against the Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) in Madhya Pradesh.
“The immediate arrest of the doctor constitutes a classical example of legal illiteracy and sends a profoundly detrimental message to healthcare providers nationwide. The Hon’ble Supreme Court has laid down a proper procedure to be followed prior to arresting a doctor, which is lacking in this case", the IMA said.
It added, "A doctor prescribes a drug (even if generic) in good faith, based on its official approval by the competent regulatory bodies and its availability in the certified supply chain. They have no means or mechanism to ascertain manufacturing lapses, such as the hidden contamination of excipients with toxic substances like Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG). Holding the prescribing physician culpable for an undetected defect in the drug’s formulation amounts to shifting the accountability for a failure that lies entirely outside the purview of clinical practice.”
Stating that RMP’s professional mandate is strictly limited to clinical assessment, diagnosis, and prescription of drugs approved and certified by the government’s own drug control mechanisms, the IMA said, “The physician is not a quality control analyst responsible for testing raw materials or intermediate products for toxicity."
"By criminalising the act of prescription in good faith, this indiscriminate action unfairly victimises a professional acting within the bounds of law, and critically, creates widespread apprehension and fear across the entire medical fraternity. This fear may inadvertently lead to defensive medicine practices, including the reluctance to prescribe affordable generic drugs, which would ultimately affect the patients adversely," the IMA added.
The IMA has also suggested to the health ministry for strengthening regulatory manpower and infrastructure, besides mandatory testing for contaminants, establishing a robust drug recall policy, strengthening pharmacovigilance and reporting and risk-based inspections and license audits.
