Passing Out Parade Of Spring Term 2025 Conducted At Indian Military Academy In Dehradun

Dehradun: The passing out parade is being held on the drill square in front of the Chatwood Building of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) on Saturday.

In Saturday's passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy, Sri Lanka's Army Chief General Lasantha Rodrigo will take the salute of the parade. The Sri Lankan Army Chief passed out from the IMA in 1990.

Four hundred fifty-one cadets participating in Saturday's passing out parade from India and abroad will become part of their respective countries' army as officers. These include 419 cadets of the Indian Army and 32 foreign cadets. The Indian Military Academy was established on 1 October 1932.

So far, more than 65 thousand cadets have passed out from this prestigious institute. These also include cadets from 34 friendly countries. Meanwhile, on June 5, the Army Air Defence Centre, Gopalpur, witnessed a proud and momentous occasion as the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the fifth batch of Agniveers was held. The parade was reviewed by Brigadier Hemant Singh, Commandant of the Army Air Defence Centre, who congratulated the 401 Agniveers on successfully completing their rigorous training and taking their 'Antim Pag' (final step) towards joining the ranks of the Indian Army.

The event was marked by an impressive drill display, which was a testament to the high standards of discipline and training imparted at the Centre. Brigadier Hemant Singh, in his address, highlighted that drill is the bedrock of military discipline. He emphasised that excellent drill not only reflects the physical and mental coordination of the soldiers but also showcases the unwavering discipline and unity among the Agniveers.

"A soldier's discipline is forged on the drill square. The precision and synchronisation displayed today are a reflection of your commitment and the high standards set by the Army Air Defence Centre," he remarked.