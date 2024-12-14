ETV Bharat / bharat

Future Fraught With Challenges Due To Disruptive Technologies: Nepal Army Chief

Of the 491 GCs who passed out of IMA and became officers, 35 are from foreign nations

As many as 456 gentlemen cadets passed out of the Indian Military Academy in an impressive parade here on Saturday
File photo of the passing out parade at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 46 minutes ago

Updated : 38 minutes ago

Dehradun: The future environment for military leaders will be full of challenges due to the emergence of disruptive new technologies, said Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel as he reviewed the IMA's passing-out parade for the autumn course on Saturday.

He called upon the gentlemen cadets passing out of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) to be ready for such challenges and said they can embark on their exciting new journey with confidence, as they have received the best training available in the field. "The job ahead is not easy. You will face a future environment that is invariably multi-domain, multi-theatre, and multi-sectoral. The challenges will be multi-pronged due to the emergence of disruptive technologies, but you can go forth with confidence because you have received the best training," General Sigdel said, addressing the cadets.

A total of 491 cadets passed out of the IMA on Saturday, including 456 from India and 35 from friendly countries. "Valour will carry you through difficult times, and wisdom will help you carve out the best path forward," General Sigdel said. As the cadets step into their new roles as military leaders, their endurance will be tested, as they will be required to perform their duties in extreme climatic conditions -- ranging from the highest altitudes to the lowest depths, from the coldest glaciers to the hottest deserts, and from the loneliest jungles to the densest urban centres, he added. However, their skills and the values of valour and wisdom instilled in them at the IMA will stand them in good stead, General Sigdel said.

General Sigdel further congratulated the cadets and wished them the best on their exciting new journey. He said they should serve their respective nations with the highest degree of professionalism and integrity. Describing military service as the most honourable career, he said it demands a lifelong pursuit of growth and excellence. General Sigdel also expressed his gratitude for being invited to the Passing Out Parade (POP) at the IMA, which has a global reputation for excellence as a military training academy.

A colorful parade and drill were presented by the passing-out cadets at the IMA's drill square, set against the backdrop of the historic Chetwode Building.

Towards the end of the ceremony, three helicopters flew over the drill square, showering it with rose petals. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded by the reviewing officer to Academy Cadet Adjutant Jatin Kumar, and the gold medal was given to Academy Under Officer Pratham Singh. Elaborate arrangements made at the parade ground in front of Chetwode Building of the academy as family members of the gentlemen cadets started arriving from 6 am. Security arrangements were tightened at IMA and its nearby areas for the passing out parade. While information on the gentlemen cadets was kept confidential, Army and police personnel kept a close watch on areas in Dehradun city.

Dehradun: The future environment for military leaders will be full of challenges due to the emergence of disruptive new technologies, said Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel as he reviewed the IMA's passing-out parade for the autumn course on Saturday.

He called upon the gentlemen cadets passing out of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) to be ready for such challenges and said they can embark on their exciting new journey with confidence, as they have received the best training available in the field. "The job ahead is not easy. You will face a future environment that is invariably multi-domain, multi-theatre, and multi-sectoral. The challenges will be multi-pronged due to the emergence of disruptive technologies, but you can go forth with confidence because you have received the best training," General Sigdel said, addressing the cadets.

A total of 491 cadets passed out of the IMA on Saturday, including 456 from India and 35 from friendly countries. "Valour will carry you through difficult times, and wisdom will help you carve out the best path forward," General Sigdel said. As the cadets step into their new roles as military leaders, their endurance will be tested, as they will be required to perform their duties in extreme climatic conditions -- ranging from the highest altitudes to the lowest depths, from the coldest glaciers to the hottest deserts, and from the loneliest jungles to the densest urban centres, he added. However, their skills and the values of valour and wisdom instilled in them at the IMA will stand them in good stead, General Sigdel said.

General Sigdel further congratulated the cadets and wished them the best on their exciting new journey. He said they should serve their respective nations with the highest degree of professionalism and integrity. Describing military service as the most honourable career, he said it demands a lifelong pursuit of growth and excellence. General Sigdel also expressed his gratitude for being invited to the Passing Out Parade (POP) at the IMA, which has a global reputation for excellence as a military training academy.

A colorful parade and drill were presented by the passing-out cadets at the IMA's drill square, set against the backdrop of the historic Chetwode Building.

Towards the end of the ceremony, three helicopters flew over the drill square, showering it with rose petals. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded by the reviewing officer to Academy Cadet Adjutant Jatin Kumar, and the gold medal was given to Academy Under Officer Pratham Singh. Elaborate arrangements made at the parade ground in front of Chetwode Building of the academy as family members of the gentlemen cadets started arriving from 6 am. Security arrangements were tightened at IMA and its nearby areas for the passing out parade. While information on the gentlemen cadets was kept confidential, Army and police personnel kept a close watch on areas in Dehradun city.

Last Updated : 38 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IMA PASSING OUT PARADE 2024DEHRADUN NEWSGENTLEMEN CADETPARADEIMA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.