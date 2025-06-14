ETV Bharat / bharat

IMA Passing Out Parade 2025: Haryana's Anni Nehra Gets Sword Of Honour

To the aspiring youths, Nehra said, "Believe in yourself and continue your hard work. If you keep doing this, then the result will be accordingly."

Newly inducted officers celebrate after the passing out parade in IMA on Saturday.
Newly inducted officers celebrate after the passing out parade in IMA on Saturday. (ANI)
Dehradun: Anni Nehra of Haryana's Rewa has clinched the Sword of Honour for his best performance in the Indian Military Academy (IMA). The passing out parade of 2025 was witness to that.

Nehra is one of the 419 lieutenants to have passed out from the IMA. He joined the NDA after Class 12 in 2021. A year of rigorous training followed, after which he became a lieutenant. He was also honoured by the chief of the Sri Lankan Army during the passing out parade.

To youths aspiring to join IMA, Nehra said, "Believe in yourself and continue your hard work. If you keep doing this, then the result will be accordingly."

Son of an ex-army official, Nehra dreamt of following in the footsteps of his father since childhood. Devgan Nehra, his father, said, "Anni has been excelling in all exams in his life since childhood, by always giving his best. There can be nothing more proud for me than the fact that my son has become an officer in the army today.

Anni's mother, Suman, couldn't hide her joy. "Today, not only I and my family but the whole village is proud that Anil is joining the army. As soon as the news of him completing the training was received, a Bhandara was hosted in the area," she added.

