IMA Gets New Commandant as Lt Gen VK Mishra Steps Down

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain has been made the new Commandant of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) after the retirement of Lieutenant General VK Mishra.

IMA has a glorious history of providing military officers to protect the borders of India. Jain became the 52nd Commandant of IMA after VK Mishra handed over the command baton to the new General.

General VK Mishra served a good 38 years in the Indian Army. After working in several senior positions, he finally served as the IMA Commandant.

Commandant Jain and outgoing Commandant General Mishra reached the memorial and paid tribute to the martyred military officers. As per sources, General Mishra had brought about several important changes in the IMA and earned the respect of many in his career.

During the annual Passing Out Parade, people saluted his commendable achievements while in the Army, including the arrangement of several notable programs during his tenure. Earlier, Lt Gen Jain was posted as the General Commanding Officer (GOC) in Jammu and Kashmir. After taking training from the IMA, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain was commissioned in the 17th Battalion of Jammu Kashmir Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir in 1985.

The IMA is situated in Dehradun and is one of the premier military institutions in India. It comes under the Ministry of Defence.