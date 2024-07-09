ETV Bharat / bharat

IMA Demands Withdrawal of New Criminal Law BNS; Centre Says No Change

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday reiterated that there is no change in punishment for causing death by negligence under the new criminal law amid a month-long nationwide campaign launched by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Justice for Doctors.

The July-August campaign launched by doctors wants to stop the criminal prosecution of doctors and violence against doctors. The Indian Medical Association will stage protests against Section 106(1) of the new criminal law--Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)--the Section states that death by negligence caused by a registered medical practitioner while performing a medical procedure shall be punishable for two years with a fine.

“It is clarified that causing death by negligence by any person (including medical practitioners) was punishable with imprisonment up to two years or a fine under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the government said.

It said that when the Bill to replace IPC with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2023, the death caused by negligence was made punishable with imprisonment up to five years and a fine under Section 106(1) of BNS, 2023.

“The representations were received from medical practitioners and the said Section 106(1) of BNS, 2023, was amended to provide that if such act of negligence is done by registered medical practitioners while performing a medical procedure, they shall be punished with imprisonment up to two years and a fine. It may be recalled that the punishment for causing death by negligence by medical practitioners is imprisonment up to 2 years even now,” the government clarified.

In a letter sent to all State presidents and secretaries of IMA on Monday, IMA president RV Asokan and secretary general Anilkumar J Naik urged them to gear up for the campaign from the last week of July to the first week of August.