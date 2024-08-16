IMA Calls for 24-Hour Strike across India, Other Associations Extend Support

New Delhi: Calling for a 24-hour strike across India demanding justice over the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday demanded that security protocols of all hospitals should be no less than an airport.
The IMA said that declaring the hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security entitlements is the first step that should be taken. “CCTVs, deployment of security personnel and the protocols can follow,” said IMA national president RV Asokan.
The IMA has declared 24 hours withdrawal of services by all the modern medicine doctors of the country irrespective of the sector and place of work. “Emergencies and the casualties will function. No OPDs. No elective surgeries. The withdrawal commences at 6 am on Saturday (August 17) and ends at 6 am on Sunday (August 18),” Asokan said.
Addressing a press conference, the IMA president said that at policy level the reluctance to acknowledge the violence on doctors and hospitals has to change.
“A Central Act incorporating the amendments of 2023 in the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 into the draft Hospital Protection Bill of 2019 would strengthen the existing 25 state legislations. An Ordinance as in during the covid pandemic is in order,” he said.
Asokan said that the 36 hours duty shift that the victim was in and the lack of safe spaces to rest and adequate rest rooms warrant thorough overhaul of the working and living conditions of the resident doctors.
The IMA also demanded a meticulous and professional investigation of the crime in a timeframe and rendering of justice.
“Identify the hooligans of vandalism and award exemplary punishment. Appropriate and dignified compensation to the bereaved family commensurate with the cruelty inflicted,” Asokan said.
Stating that the RG Kar incident has brought to fore the two dimensions of violence in the hospital, Asokan said, “A crime of barbaric scale due to the lack of safe spaces for women and the hooliganism that is unleashed due to lack of an organised security protocol.”
Supporting the call for a 24-hour withdrawal of services by IMA, the Municipal Corporation Doctor’s Association (MCDA) of Delhi said that if the demands of the agitating doctors are not met by the concerned administration and government then MCDA will be forced to review its decision and may resort to participating in any strike called by IMA and other Medical Associations.
“Violence against doctors is unjustified & unwarranted and it is the duty of administration and Government to provide a safe work environment to all doctors,” said MCDA president Dr RR Gautam.
He said that MCDA stands with the family of the victim & extends its unwavering & unconditional support to the agitating doctors and hence MCDA has decided to protest by resorting to wearing black badges from tomorrow in support of the doctors.
Meanwhile, resident doctors, students from different medical colleges from across Delhi came to the street demanding prompt justice over the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case.
The agitators staged a sit-in demonstration near the office of the union health ministry before they conducted a candle march from Safdarjung hospital to India Gate in the evening.
On Friday, the Guwahati Medical College doctors staged protest against the Kolkata female doctor rape and murder.
Read More
Calcutta HC Comes Down Heavily On Police, Directs CBI To Inspect RG Kar Medical College Site
BJP Demands Mamata's Resignation, to Hold Candlelight Rally to Her Residence