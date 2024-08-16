ETV Bharat / bharat

IMA Calls for 24-Hour Strike across India, Other Associations Extend Support

New Delhi: Calling for a 24-hour strike across India demanding justice over the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday demanded that security protocols of all hospitals should be no less than an airport.

The IMA said that declaring the hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security entitlements is the first step that should be taken. “CCTVs, deployment of security personnel and the protocols can follow,” said IMA national president RV Asokan.

The IMA has declared 24 hours withdrawal of services by all the modern medicine doctors of the country irrespective of the sector and place of work. “Emergencies and the casualties will function. No OPDs. No elective surgeries. The withdrawal commences at 6 am on Saturday (August 17) and ends at 6 am on Sunday (August 18),” Asokan said.

Addressing a press conference, the IMA president said that at policy level the reluctance to acknowledge the violence on doctors and hospitals has to change.

“A Central Act incorporating the amendments of 2023 in the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 into the draft Hospital Protection Bill of 2019 would strengthen the existing 25 state legislations. An Ordinance as in during the covid pandemic is in order,” he said.

Asokan said that the 36 hours duty shift that the victim was in and the lack of safe spaces to rest and adequate rest rooms warrant thorough overhaul of the working and living conditions of the resident doctors.

The IMA also demanded a meticulous and professional investigation of the crime in a timeframe and rendering of justice.

“Identify the hooligans of vandalism and award exemplary punishment. Appropriate and dignified compensation to the bereaved family commensurate with the cruelty inflicted,” Asokan said.