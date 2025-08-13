'I'm Meeting 'Dead People', Thank You EC': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row with the Election Commission (EC) over alleged vote theft, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday met a group of people from poll-bound Bihar, who have been declared 'dead' in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Sharing a video of his interaction on his X handle, the Congress MP wrote, "There have been many interesting experiences in life, but I never got the chance to have tea with 'dead people'. For this unique experience, thank you Election Commission!"

"It's heard you are not alive?" asks Gandhi smiling at the group after sitting with them. An elderly man promptly replies that they have been declared dead by the EC. "We came to know this from the electoral roll," added the man. To this, Gandhi reiterates his question, "So, after going through the list you learnt that you're name is missing or rather you have been killed by the EC?"

This elderly man, along with several others, hailing from Raghopur assembly constituency in Vaishali district, had come to New Delhi to attend Supreme Court's hearing on petitions challenging EC's decision to conduct SIR in Bihar.

A petitioner who accompanied this group said there were at least 50 such voters from one panchayat alone. "These people are from three to four polling booths of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur constituency," he said.

An 85-year-old woman from a flood-affected area under Yadav's constituency learnt she was declared dead after her son went to check her name in the voter list. "She stood for six hours at the Supreme Court today to save her vote," the petitioner said adding, "Sixty five lakh voters have been deleted in Bihar. Some have been declared dead and some shifted. We want the EC to please tell who are these people who have shifted".

Gandhi, who has dubbed EC's initiative a move towards 'vote theft', said that the EC does not want to provide this information because if they do so then their "game" will be over.

A youth said he had filled the enumeration form and submitted his bank document and Aadhar Card. Despite this, his name was struck off and declared dead. "I don't think this is unintentional. We come from Raghopur and our name has been deleted so as to defeat Tejashwi Yadav," he added.

"We just want the Mahagathbandhan to save Bihar in some way. We have come here with a lot of hope that justice will be served to us," said the petitioner.

Gandhi assured them that efforts are on to stop 'vote theft'. "We won't allow vote chori. Will are working together with RJD and will definitely stop it," he said.

Later, he enjoyed tea along with the group. He asked them to go around Delhi since they were visiting the national capital for the first time. To this, a youth jokingly said they have been killed so how could they go around.

Gandhi's assurance to fight against EC's alleged vote theft comes ahead of the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' called by INDIA bloc leaders in Bihar from August 17. Under Gandhi's leadership, the Opposition has launched a fierce protest against the EC for the last few days. Several MPs, including Gandhi, were detained on Monday following a protest outside the Parliament building.

Last week, Gandhi made a PowerPoint presentation, presenting data to back his claim of 'vote chori'. He presented evidence of alleged fake voters and irregularities that took place in Karnataka and Maharashtra polls.

Meanwhile, EC has refuted Gandhi's claims, demanding he submit proof and a declaration under oath.