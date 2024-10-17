I'm Hopeful That Govt Of India Will Soon Restore Statehood To J-K: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Thursday expressed hope that the Centre would soon restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. "We have raised the issue of (restoration of) statehood before as well. Today, the Supreme Court has said it will be listed soon. I am hopeful that the Government of India will soon restore the statehood," Abdullah told reporters here.

His remarks came a day after the National Conference (NC)-led government was sworn-in with his son Omar Abdullah as the chief minister. Asked about the restoration of Article 370, the NC president said, "It will take time as we will have to go back to the courts and present our case." He said the NC-led government would work towards addressing the problems faced by the people of J-K.

The government will work on achieving what is in the (NC's) manifesto, address the problems of the people, take J-K on the path of peace and progress "so that we make this state better", he said. "There is huge unemployment and it is important to end that. Traffic has to be managed. Our people who ride scooters, do not wear helmets, that needs to be seen. The corruption will be taken care of," he added.

To a question about Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's instruction to the police not to create a 'green corridor' for him so that the people are not inconvenienced on the roads, the senior Abdullah said there should be no sirens as everyone was equal. "You will see there will be no sirens now. They used to affect our ears. Everyone is equal whether a VIP or not. We all are equal," he said.

Farooq Abdullah said the fire-affected people in Warwan area of Kishtwar, where 50 houses were gutted, should be helped immediately as the winter season was about to start. On Thursday, the chief minister visited the affected area. Asked about reports of him being sent to Rajya Sabha, the NC president said, "There are reports always. When I go, I will let you know".