Iltija Mufti Makes Electoral Debut From Bijbehara Seat In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a major political development in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the upcoming assembly election, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday released its second list of eight candidates significantly including party chief Mehbooba Mufti daughter Iltija Mufti.

The list which marks the political debut of Iltija Mufti from Bijbehara assembly constituency in south Kashmir's Anantnag, includes seven other candidates---Abdul Rehman Veeri from Anantnag East, Sartaj Ahmad Madani from Devsar, Dr Mehboob Beg from Anantnag, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura from Char-i-sharief, Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Wani from Watchi, Waheed —ur Rehman Parra from Pulwama and Rafiq Ahmad Naik from Tral.

Iltija, who is seen by many as the de facto heir of her mother Mehbooba Mufti, sprung to the political scene in the aftermath of the Article 370 in 2019. Like Mehbooba, Iltija has been a vocal critic of the BJP government at the Centre over its Jammu and Kashmir policy.

Iltija has replaced three-time MLA from Bijbehara A R Veeri while former MLA Aijaz Mir from Watchi has been replaced by Mehbooba Mufti's former PA Gh Mohiuddin. The rejig is set to trigger resentment by the sidelined candidates and could lead to a rebellion within the party as per sources.

The PDP in its first list of candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election, fielded Asiea Naciash from Hazratbal, Ab Qayoom Bhat from Shaltang, Firdous Ahmad Tak from Kishtwar, Mohd Yaseen Bhat from Chadoora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir from Pampore, Fayaz Ahmad Mir from Kupwara, Mohd Amin Dar from Kulgam, Shabir Ahmad Mir from Tangmarg, Yawar Bandey from Shopain, Zuhaib Yousf Mir from Lalchowk, Shamim Ganai from Poonch Hawaii, Verinder Singh Sonu from Bahu Jammu, Rajender Manhas from Samba and Narendra Shamra from R.S Pora.