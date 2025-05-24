ETV Bharat / bharat

15 Illegally Staying Rohingyas Arrested In Vijayawada Suburbs, Found Working As Construction Workers

Amaravati: The Vijayawada Task Force police arrested 15 Rohingyas residing illegally in Tadigadapa, located in the suburbs of the city. After receiving intelligence inputs, the police detained the group from three different locations in the city suburbs and shifted them to Vijayawada for further investigation.

Eight of these Rohingyas were detained from a house in Tadigadapa early Friday morning. When questioned, the house owner told the police that the property was rented out on May 9 to a woman and a man, whom a man working at a construction site in Autonagar had referred. However, the woman left the house on Sunday, and only the man was staying there. Later, after midnight on Thursday, seven more youths arrived and took shelter in the house, bringing the total to eight detainees.

In another raid, the task force arrested two individuals working in a gated community on the 100-foot road, Tadigadapa, and five others working at an apartment near a cowshed. All had reportedly been working in the area for the last six months.