ETV Bharat / bharat

15 Illegally Staying Rohingyas Arrested In Vijayawada Suburbs, Found Working As Construction Workers

Preliminary investigation revealed that the Rohingyas arrested in the suburbs of Vijayawada have no links with terrorist groups.

Several Rohingyas detained in Vijayawada suburbs.
Several Rohingyas detained in Vijayawada suburbs. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST

1 Min Read

Amaravati: The Vijayawada Task Force police arrested 15 Rohingyas residing illegally in Tadigadapa, located in the suburbs of the city. After receiving intelligence inputs, the police detained the group from three different locations in the city suburbs and shifted them to Vijayawada for further investigation.

Eight of these Rohingyas were detained from a house in Tadigadapa early Friday morning. When questioned, the house owner told the police that the property was rented out on May 9 to a woman and a man, whom a man working at a construction site in Autonagar had referred. However, the woman left the house on Sunday, and only the man was staying there. Later, after midnight on Thursday, seven more youths arrived and took shelter in the house, bringing the total to eight detainees.

In another raid, the task force arrested two individuals working in a gated community on the 100-foot road, Tadigadapa, and five others working at an apartment near a cowshed. All had reportedly been working in the area for the last six months.

Investigation underway

These individuals, who migrated illegally from Myanmar, had stayed in Hyderabad before moving to Vijayawada. The police and counter-intelligence officials are currently interrogating them. So far, investigations indicate that these Rohingyas have no links to terrorist activities. Senior officials are now deliberating on the next course of action in this case.

Read More:

1. India Slams Pak At UNSC, Says India Has Experienced Decades Of Islamabad-Sponsored Terrorist Attacks

Amaravati: The Vijayawada Task Force police arrested 15 Rohingyas residing illegally in Tadigadapa, located in the suburbs of the city. After receiving intelligence inputs, the police detained the group from three different locations in the city suburbs and shifted them to Vijayawada for further investigation.

Eight of these Rohingyas were detained from a house in Tadigadapa early Friday morning. When questioned, the house owner told the police that the property was rented out on May 9 to a woman and a man, whom a man working at a construction site in Autonagar had referred. However, the woman left the house on Sunday, and only the man was staying there. Later, after midnight on Thursday, seven more youths arrived and took shelter in the house, bringing the total to eight detainees.

In another raid, the task force arrested two individuals working in a gated community on the 100-foot road, Tadigadapa, and five others working at an apartment near a cowshed. All had reportedly been working in the area for the last six months.

Investigation underway

These individuals, who migrated illegally from Myanmar, had stayed in Hyderabad before moving to Vijayawada. The police and counter-intelligence officials are currently interrogating them. So far, investigations indicate that these Rohingyas have no links to terrorist activities. Senior officials are now deliberating on the next course of action in this case.

Read More:

1. India Slams Pak At UNSC, Says India Has Experienced Decades Of Islamabad-Sponsored Terrorist Attacks

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MYANMAR ROHINGYASANDHRA VIJAYAWADATASK FORCE POLICEROHINGYAS DETAINED VIJAYAWADA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.