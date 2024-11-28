Illegal Resort Built on Encroached Government Land in Basirhat: Residents Demand Immediate Action

Basirhat: Despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's directive to remove encroachments on government land, a resort has been illegally constructed on the banks of a river in Basirhat. The resort, which has been operating for over a year, is said to have been built on encroached land in the Makhalgachha panchayat area of Hasnabad in North 24 Parganas.

Local residents claim that the administration has turned a blind eye to the illegal activity, even though it is aware of the situation. This has sparked anger among the residents, who are demanding that the government take immediate action to free the riverbanks from encroachment and protect the environment.

According to local sources, a resort has been built by occupying the Dasa River in the Abad Kuliyadanga area of Makhalgachha Panchayat in the Hasnabad block. Allegedly, the individual behind the construction has close ties with the ruling Trinamool Congress, which has allowed the project to proceed without resistance. It is claimed that several trees, including mangroves, were cut down to build this luxurious resort. Construction has been ongoing for the past year, with trees being felled along the riverbank.

Despite these concerns, the local administration has remained tight-lipped. On the other hand, the construction of large concrete pillars on the riverbed has raised fears that the river may change its course, potentially causing significant environmental harm. This concern is echoed by local residents living along the riverbank. Yet, it is alleged that the administration has ignored these issues, allowing the resort owner to continue expanding the business by occupying more of the riverbank without facing any setbacks.

Civil Society Groups in Hasnabad voiced their opposition and submitted complaints to various government departments, but reports suggest that no action has been taken. The question arises whether any influential figures are behind the project's smooth progress.

Meanwhile, when the resort owner was contacted about how the resort was constructed on government land, his phone calls went unanswered. A resort worker, Indrajit Das, however, refuted the allegations, stating, "A seating area has been set up for the temporary entertainment of visitors in the empty space. No resort has been built by occupying the riverbank." He further claimed that instead of cutting down mangroves, they have planted trees at the site.

However, a local resident Shobha Mandal disagrees with Das's account. "It is widely known that the resort was built illegally. The construction on the riverbank is altering the natural course of the river, reducing its navigability and harming the mangroves of the Sundarbans," she said.

Amirul Islam, president of the Hasnabad Panchayat Samiti, was contacted for comment. "I am not aware of this issue," he said. "I will look into the situation and ask the Land and Land Revenue Department to investigate. If any illegal activity is found, the administration will intervene."