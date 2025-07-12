Illegal Money Withdrawal: CBI Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Congress MP Imran Masood

New Delhi: The CBI Special Court in Ghaziabad on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against Congress MP Imran Masood in a case of illegally withdrawing money from the account of the Saharanpur Municipal Corporation.

In the order, Special Judge (corruption prevention) Arvind Mishra wrote, "In the present case, the accused is absent and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him. The case is related to the Saharanpur district, from where no police advocate comes to the court. In such a situation, a letter of non-feudal warrant was issued against the accused. It should be sent to the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner for compliance."

Masood was the president of the municipality in 2007, when a case of fraudulently withdrawing money from the account of the municipality was registered by the then executive officer (EO), Yashwant Singh. Masood has been accused of illegally transferring Rs 40.12 lakh in the form of Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) on March 8, 2007, from the municipality's account in the Ambala Road branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Hearing the matter, the court rejected Masood's discharge application and ordered the Ghaziabad Commissioner to comply with the non-bailable warrant. The hearing for the framing of charges will be held on July 18, when Masood has been asked to be present before the court. "The court has ordered that I appear again on July 18," Masood said.