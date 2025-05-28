ETV Bharat / bharat

Illegal Migrants Challenge To Our Survival And National Integrity: Dhankhar

Mumbai: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said illegal migrants, numbering 20 million, have made India’s national security and sovereignty vulnerable. “When the sanctity of our border is breached by unchecked illegal migrants, it is not a question of law and order but a question of our survival and national integrity,” Dhankhar said.

He was addressing the convocation ceremony of the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) in Mumbai. “These people make a huge demand on our national resources. They take work from our hands and make our national security and sovereignty vulnerable,” he said.

“Always beware of such challenges when demographic balances are manipulated, not by organic evolution but by sinister, orchestrated design,” Dhankhar told the students. It is no longer a question of migration but a question of demographic invasion, he said.