Illegal Liquor Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized in Rajasthan, Two Arrested

Sirohi (Rajasthan): The Rajasthan Police on Monday arrested two smugglers and seized 840 boxes of illegal liquor worth Rs 1 crore at the Maval post on the Gujarat border. The suspects, Manaram (25) and Harajram (21), residents of Barmer were taken into custody.

At the Aburoad Rico Police Station, authorities confiscated a container filled with illegal Chandigarh-made liquor and arrested two smugglers. Aburoad Rico Police Station officer Sitaram said that following instructions from SP Anil Kumar, a blockade was set up at the Maval post.

The container initially claimed to hold rice sacks, was found to be packed with liquor after a search by constables Kishanlal, Mahendra Singh and Prakash Kumar. The arrested smugglers admitted they were given the container in Chandigarh to transport it to Mehsana in Gujarat.