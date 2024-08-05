ETV Bharat / bharat

Illegal Liquor Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized in Rajasthan, Two Arrested

Two persons transporting illegal liquor worth Rs 1 crore were arrested by the Rajasthan Police at the Maval post on the Gujarat border on Monday.

Sirohi (Rajasthan): The Rajasthan Police on Monday arrested two smugglers and seized 840 boxes of illegal liquor worth Rs 1 crore at the Maval post on the Gujarat border. The suspects, Manaram (25) and Harajram (21), residents of Barmer were taken into custody.

At the Aburoad Rico Police Station, authorities confiscated a container filled with illegal Chandigarh-made liquor and arrested two smugglers. Aburoad Rico Police Station officer Sitaram said that following instructions from SP Anil Kumar, a blockade was set up at the Maval post.

The container initially claimed to hold rice sacks, was found to be packed with liquor after a search by constables Kishanlal, Mahendra Singh and Prakash Kumar. The arrested smugglers admitted they were given the container in Chandigarh to transport it to Mehsana in Gujarat.

In another incident, the Shahjahanpur police in Behror seized illegal liquor worth Rs 20 lakhs. Acting on orders from Kotputli Behror Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana, a police team led by Shahjahanpur Police Station in-charge Pukhraj Meena found 229 cartons of liquor hidden in a container, which was brought for replacing a tyre.

