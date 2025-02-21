Illegal Drug Export To Pakistan: ED Seizes Rs 5.67 Crore Assets In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs 5.67 crore belonging to Lucent Drugs Private Limited in connection with the illegal export of narcotic drugs to Pakistan, according to an official statement issued here on Thursday.
The company, which is based in the Sangareddy district of Telangana would manufacture the narcotic drug Tramadol and had secured a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Central Bureau of Narcotics for Tramadol exports to Pakistan. However, the permission and subsequent applications were rejected by the authorities, the ED alleged.
Illegal Export Route Uncovered
Despite the rejection of applications, Lucent Drugs continued exporting large quantities of Tramadol to Pakistan through illegal means by allegedly routing through third countries, the probe agency claimed.
“At least 13,800 kg of Tramadol, valued at Rs 4.12 crore, was exported via Denmark’s CHR Olsen Pharmaceuticals. 5,000 kg of Tramadol, worth Rs 1.33 crore, was routed through Malaysia’s SM Biomed. The illegal operations came to light when the Narcotics Bureau flagged the unauthorized shipments and filed a complaint with the ED,” it said.
ED’s Crackdown
Following a detailed investigation, the ED confirmed the illicit activities and took action by seizing the company’s assets, which include land parcels, factory buildings, other immovable properties
The aforementioned case is part of the ED’s broader probe into the smuggling of drugs and illegal trade under money laundering laws like the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The probe agency has also issued warnings to various pharma firms against any violation of trade export regulations, especially linking to banned or controlled medicines and other substances.
What is Tramadol?
Tramadol is an opioid prescribed for treating pain. This drug is often misused by addicts as a “recreational drug”, which is why sometimes it’s trafficked through illegal trade in many.
