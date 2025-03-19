ETV Bharat / bharat

Illegal Construction In Corbett: SC Pulls Up Uttarakhand Govt For Sitting On Action Against Senior Officials

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday minced no words in criticising the Uttarakhand government for moving at a snail's pace on initiating action against its senior officers, accused of illegal constructions in Corbett Tiger Reserve.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih which directed for the completion of departmental proceedings against the officers within three months. "We, therefore, direct the state government to conclude all departmental proceedings against the officers within three months from today," the bench observed. The apex court has scheduled the matter for the next hearing after three months.

During the hearing, the top court considered an affidavit of the state government, detailing the departmental proceedings initiated against the officers.

Citing a chart brought on record, the bench pointed out that the state government is quick to take action against the junior level officers, however, no such haste is shown for the senior officers. The bench said the departmental proceedings were completed against 16 of the 17 officers who were in the rank of ranger and deputy ranger, but the proceedings were moving at a snail's pace against senior officers.

The apex court was also dealing with the issue of eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) notification for the Rajaji National Park and Jim Corbett National Park of the state. The National Environment Policy of 2006 defines an ESZ as areas or zones with identified environmental resources having incomparable values that require special attention for their conservation because of their landscape, wildlife, biodiversity, historical and natural values.