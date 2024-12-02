IAS Officer Ila Tripathi Authors Book, Shares Her Inspiring Civils Journey from Failure to Success

Nalgonda: From failing to clear the Civil Services Prelims in her first attempt to securing the All India Rank of 51 in her second attempt, the journey of Nalgonda District Collector Ila Tripathi is a testament to perseverance and learning from setbacks. Her inspiring story is now chronicled in her book, "71 to 51 - My Journey from Failure to IAS," which has quickly become a trending title on Amazon.
Early Aspirations and Foundation
Born in Aliganj, Lucknow, to IFS officer PN Tripathi and private teacher Girija Tripathi, Tripathi's dream of becoming a collector was nurtured in her childhood. "I always asked my father what job would let me interact with people, and his answer was Collector," she shared.
After completing engineering in Delhi in 2013 and further studies in economics in London, she worked as a finance consultant. However, unfulfilled in her corporate career, she decided to pursue her childhood dream.
The Journey to IAS
Tripathi began her Civil Services preparation in 2015, but her first attempt in 2016 ended in disappointment, scoring only 71 marks in the prelims. Determined to improve, she refined her approach, incorporating mock tests, in-depth analysis of contemporary issues, and enhanced communication and management skills. In 2017, her efforts paid off as she achieved a commendable 51st rank.
She had IAS training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. Later, she got postings as the Additional Collector of Mancherial, Mulugu District Collector, and Director of Tourism in Hyderabad, before her current role in Nalgonda.
A Personal Touch to Governance
Married to Bhavesh Mishra, Deputy Secretary in the State IT and Electronics Department, Tripathi's approach to governance reflects her personal experiences. After giving birth to her son in a government hospital during her tenure as Additional Collector, she launched the ‘Poshan Potli’ program in Mulugu. This initiative provided nutritious food, including 13 types of cereals, to lactating and pregnant women in agency areas suffering from malnutrition.
A Book to Inspire Aspirants
Her book provides a detailed account of her journey, strategies for excelling in general studies, and practical tips for aspiring civil servants. "I want my experiences to guide and motivate others," she said, adding that she actively engages with aspirants on social media.
Tripathi credits a senior IAS officer from her childhood, whose modesty and commitment inspired her dream of public service. Through her book and her ongoing work, she hopes to pass on that inspiration to a new generation.
Her story is a powerful reminder that success comes to those who persevere and learn from failure, proving that even a journey from 71 to 51 is possible with determination and resilience.
