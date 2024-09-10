ETV Bharat / bharat

IIT Student Found Dead in Hostel Room in Guwahati

Guwahati: A third-year Computer Science student of the Indian Institute of Technology here was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, police said. The body of the male student, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was found in his room in the Brahmaputra Hostel, they said.

Investigation is underway, a police officer said, adding, the body has been sent for postmortem examination. This is the fourth death of a student in IITG this year. On August 9, a female student was allegedly found hanging in her room.

As the news of the death spread, a section of students gathered in front of the administration building, demanding justice for the deceased and necessary mental health support for those studying at IITG.

“The deceased student was suffering from physical health issues and was disturbed mentally. He was undergoing treatment and unable to concentrate on his studies,” a protesting student claimed.

The protesters alleged that though he had submitted the required medical certificates, it was not considered and he subsequently became more depressed.