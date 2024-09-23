IIT Roorkee Director Sees Hope In 'Reverse Migration' Of Youth From Abroad, Calls For Circular Economy

Hyderabad: Director of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Acharya Kamal K. Pant, says that the youth who go abroad after completing their studies in IITs and other higher educational institutions will eventually return to India, bringing valuable knowledge and expertise.

Speaking to ETV Bharat during his visit to Hyderabad for the national conference at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) on 'Energy, Environment, and Catalysts for Sustainable Development', he discussed climate change, carbon emissions, and the importance of research.

Learning Abroad, Returning to Contribute

Pant acknowledged the trend of youth going abroad for better opportunities after completing their education in premier Indian institutions. He emphasised that there is nothing wrong with this pursuit. "They gain more knowledge abroad, but not all stay there. Many return through reverse migration. Given the right opportunities, most of them will return to India within 10-15 years, contributing to the establishment of various organisations here," he said.

Alarming Carbon Emissions And Climate Change

Pant raised concerns over the increasing levels of greenhouse gas emissions, particularly carbon dioxide (CO2), which are contributing to global warming and climate change. He pointed out that these changes are already being felt with extreme weather events like heavy rains, flash floods, and droughts. Landslides in regions such as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttarakhand, and Wayanad have also been linked to these shifts.

Need To Curb Resource Waste

Pant emphasised the need for society to reconsider its consumption habits. "As the population grows, fuel consumption increases, but we should not arbitrarily use resources. People must think about how much water, food, and electricity they use, and how much is wasted. Reducing unnecessary consumption will help conserve resources and minimise pollutant emissions," he said, adding that a shift to alternative energy sources in transportation is necessary.

Circular Economy And CO2 Conversion

Highlighting the concept of a circular economy, Pant stressed the importance of converting CO2 into fuel and chemicals before it enters the atmosphere. He warned that by 2030, CO2 emissions from solid, liquid, and gaseous waste are expected to rise to 3.9 gigatonnes, and these emissions need to be cut by at least a third. "Any process we develop should aim to minimise polluting waste, and technology must be affordable and energy-efficient," he said, urging scientists and researchers to keep these principles in mind.

Hydrogen As An Alternative To Petrol

Pant discussed the potential of hydrogen fuel derived from biomass and agricultural waste, which could replace petrol and diesel, significantly reducing CO2 emissions. "This shift can provide additional income for farmers, and research institutes, industries, and academia should collaborate to develop indigenous technologies in this area," he noted.

Pant also pointed to BioCNG as another sustainable option and encouraged the youth to form seed organisations to drive these changes.

Boosting Research And Development

Acknowledging that India lags behind countries like the US and China in research and development funding, the IIT Roorkee Director noted that allocations have improved over the years. The government has also increased support for women in research and strengthened ties between industries and educational institutions. "The new education system is promising, with increased incentives like funds for seed companies, which will help fuel innovation," he added.

Pant’s insights highlight the need for sustained efforts to address climate change, reduce waste, and boost research, all while fostering opportunities for youth to return and contribute to India's development.